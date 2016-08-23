De Boer explains Perisic exclusion

Inter Milan boss Frank de Boer has clarified his stance regarding why he dropped Ivan Perisic, as the Nerrazzuri succumbed to a 2-0 loss away to Chievo Verona.

De Boer, who used a 3-5-2 formation during the game, saw a stunning Valter Birsa brace hand his new side their first loss of the new season, as they look to challenge for the title next season after firing Roberto Mancini this summer.

De Boer's stance on Perisic

The former Ajax boss was quoted as saying by Algemeen Dagblad: “We’re not physically ready, which is why I chose a way of playing which would ensure more certainties."

He added, “The best Inter players haven’t played in a full match all summer. They’ll have to work to get in top condition in the coming weeks, but the league has started."

De Boer was keen to stress that most of his team were involved in summer internationals, “In the squad we have several players who were at the Euros and the Copa America."

He continued, "Just look at our midfield, there’s an Argentine international [Ever Banega], a Chilean [Gary Medel] and Antonio Candreva, who played at the Euros with Italy."

The Dutchman then turned to Perisic, “Why was Perisic left out of the starting XI? He’s a great player, but not physically ready after the European Championships with Croatia."

De Boer concluded, “I chose a more conservative approach, which is why I didn’t play him.”

Perisic started from the bench against Chievo. Photo:90mins

An important part of the side

The 27-year-old Perisic, who was a key performer for Croatia during their Euro 2016 campaign and guided them to the Round of 16 only to be eliminated by would-be champions Portugal, made 34 appearances for Inter last season, scoring seven times and racking up five assists on the way.

The winger did come on late in the game for new signing Antonio Candreva only to play 29 minutes, but his presence for that amount of time wasn't enough to change the complexion of the game.

Perisic joined Inter from German side Wolfsburg for a €16 million fee, after making 88 appearances for the Wolves during his stay at the Volkswagen Arena and was a vital cog in the wheel for the departed Roberto Mancini last season.