AS Roma linked with Fiorentina's Gonzalo Rodriguez

Gonzalo Rodriguez is rumoured to be a target for AS Roma in the summer transfer window as Kostas Manolas is widely expected to leave the club.

If Manolas does leave for either of Chelsea, Manchester United or Inter, it is reported that Roma will make a move for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is number one choice

Manolas joined Roma from Olympiacos in 2014 and has been an excellent signing for them since joining. However, it seems as though the Greek international might move for greener pastures now that his sell-on clause with his former club has expired.

Manolas' possible availability has triggered massive interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Roma's rivals, Inter. These clubs will certainly look to take the Greek international away from Rome in the summer.

Mundo Deportivo has now reported that Roma might look to La Viola captain Rodriguez to fill in for Manolas, in case he does leave the club. It is rumoured that Rodriguez is the number one candidate to replace Manolas.

Rodriguez an ideal choice

Rodriguez's agent, Josè Raul Iglesias revealed in mid January that Fiorentina are not interested in offering his client a new contract which added fuel to the rumours that Rodriguez might be heading out of the club.

And now that it has become clear that the Argentine won't be signing a new contract with the Stadio Artemio Franchi outfit, Roma look to pounce on the opportunity ahead of their rivals.

Rodriguez presents an ideal replacement for Manolas, the Argentine has had considerable Serie A experience under his belt and will provide some additional leadership qualities in the Roma dressing room.

Adding to the positives is the fact that Rodriguez might become available for free in the summer, given that his contract with Fiorentina is expiring soon, he would be an economic and reliable player to sign for any club in the Serie A.