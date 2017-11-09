England 0-0 Germany: Hosts earn well deserved draw versus reigning champions

With that comes the end to tonights live commentary of the international friendly clash between England and Germany. I have been Brogan Clasper running you through the game, until next time.

No goals to account for but a thoroughly deserved draw at home to the reigning World champions for England. Sane coming closest, hitting the bar earlier in the first half. England had their chances though, Lingard could have stolen the headlines with the last kick of the game but his effort soared over the bar.

FULL TIME - England end Germany's seven game winning spell with a well earned draw.

90+4' - SO CLOSE! The free kick is floated in and headed down to Lingard who leaning back fires well over the bar from inside the box - should've won the game there!

90+3' - England free kick on the edge of the box.

90+2' - England keeping the ball well and hoping to create one last chance.

90' - THREE MINUTES to be added on.

89' - Not long left now and Ruben Loftus-Cheek earns the Man of the Match award on his debut.

Germany Substitutes: Gundogan and Sane OFF Rudy and Brandt ON

(continued) Jamie Vardy OFF Jesse Lingard ON

England Substitutes: Jake Livermore OFF Jack Cork ON

85' - Five minutes left of normal time and Jake Livermore forces a corner out of Kimmich - the corner fails to beat the first man.

84' - England enjoy another good spell of possesion but fail to do anything with the end product.

82' - Bertrand gets in behind the Germany back line but his cross is met by ter Stegen.

79' - England certainly playing a much better pressing game then we have seen in recent games at Wembley - closing the Germans down quickly and boxing them in to their own half.

78' - A poor free-kick from England is easily cleared by the visitors as the clock ticks away.

75' - England certainly holding their own here, still no goals at Wembley with at least 15 minutes to play.

Germany Substitute: Timo Werner OFF Sandro Wagner ON

74' - Hummels shows his experience with a great sliding tackle on Jamie Vardy.

(continued) Kieran Trippier OFF Kyle Walker ON

72' - England Subsitutes: Danny Rose OFF Ryan Bertrand ON

71' - Danny Rose in the thick of the action here, fouled by Sane and now being replaced by Ryan Bertrand.

68' - Rose looks to get revenge on Kimmich as he leaves a foot in on him and concedes a foul.

Abraham makes way for Rashford.

65' - England break again but Dier's through ball for Trippier is just over hit.

63' - Kimmich fouls Rose as Trippier steps over the ball.

60' - England Substitiution: Tammy Abraham OFF Marcus Rashford ON

60' - Germany break from the resulting corner which Livermore concedes a professional foul and gets a yellow card to his name.

59' - Close again from England, a great ball through from Loftus-Cheek is met by Dier who diverts the ball back into the danger zone but its cleared by Hummels.

58' - England break through quick feet again from Loftus-Cheek but Abraham gives the ball away easily.

55' - The free-kick is then blocked by Rose and goes out for a Germany corner.

54' - Germany have their share of the ball and force England into conceding a free-kick.

52' - England working the ball well - however, Vardy is offside and all the good work goes to waste.

49' - WHAT A SAVE! ter Stegen makes a great save from a downwards Vardy header.

47' - After early possesion for the visitors, Danny Rose is brought down for a foul.

46' - The referee blows his whistle and we're under way with the second-half!

An entertaining end to the half as the hosts grow into the game. However, the best of the opportunities come for the Germans as Pickford is forced into multiple stops and Sane strikes the bar.

HALF-TIME! 0-0

45+1' - Gomez concedes possesion and gives away a foul - yellow card.

45' - CLOSE AGAIN! A great ball from Loftus-Cheek is met by Vardy whose shot falls short of the goal.

44' - England growing in confidence as Livermore's effort is dragged wide.

42' - CLOSE! Abraham's shot is deflected narrowly wide of the goal.

40' - Draxler goes down very easily in the England box but the referee does not fall for it.

39' - Werner is through on goal but his strike is met by a strong right hand from Pickford.

Sane strikes the bar.

36' - Trippier's delivery is cleared, the ball eventually falls to Danny Rose whose strike from the edge of the box is blocked.

36' - Vardy forces Chelsea's Rüdiger into giving away a very cheap free-kick.

35' - Trippier's cross is intercepted by Hummels - still no clear chances for England.

34' - Again Stones cleans up at the back, this time from another lofted through ball from Ozil.

32' - Germany drive forward as Draxler looks to get in behind the defence - Stones does just enough to clear for a corner.

31' - England have a corner but Trippier's cross is well over-hit.

27' - Rüdiger hits from range but it is comfortably saved from Pickford.

26' - Germany playing keep-ball, frustrating the hosts.

25' - England Substitution: Phil Jones OFF and Joe Gomez ON

24' - Phil Jones has eventually gone to the floor after an early indication of injury.

23' - OFF THE LINE! Germany strike England on the counter as Werner's shot is well saved by Pickford and Sane's follow up is headed off the line by Phil Jones.

22' - England break down their right side, but Vardy's cross is met easily by ter Stegen.

21' - CLOSE! Leroy Sane smashes the cross bar with a curled effort from outside the box.

20' - Livermore gives the ball away cheaply and Germany break with pace.

19' - The free-kick does not amount to anything and is cleared by the Germans.

18' - Loftus-Cheek making an early impression with some quick feet and earns a free-kick for the hosts in a dangerous position.

16' - An England break is stopped by Germany and Loftus-Cheek concedes a cheap foul.

13' - A lofted through ball from Mesut Ozil is hit just too far for Leroy Sane - who is looking lively in these early minutes.

11' - Germany linking up well down their left side - however, Trippier intercepts.

10' - England look like they'll be forced into an early change - Keane warms up as Phil Jones looks to have oulled up.

8' - Sane goes close with a half volley which goes just wide of pickford's front post.

7' - Germany break down the left side but it is dealt with well.

5' - After a lively start both teams looked to have settled into the game.

3' - Dier and Trippier linking up well as Trippier forces a throw in out of the Germans.

2' - Jordan Pickford forced into early action and England go close at the other on the counter, with Trippier firing just wide.

KICK OFF - We are under way at Wembley.

With both national anthems played, we will now observe a two minutes silence.

The teams are on their way out of the tunnel in front of an expected sell-out crowd.

STAT - Eric Dier becomes the youngest England captain since Michael Owen in 2003.

A tough test ahead for England against a very strong starting XI for the visitors. Marcel Halstenberg making his debut amongst a team full of familiar faces.

Waiting on Germany's subs, however notable inclusion for Timo Werner for Die Mannschaft. Sandro Wagner was expected to start upfront - Low has chosen Werner who many will be aware of after an expectional previous campaign for RB Leipzig.

Germany Starting XI: ter Stegen, Ginter, Hummels (C), Rüdiger, Kimmich, Gündogan, Özil, Halstenberg, Draxler, Werner, Sané.

Debutant Tammy Abraham starts up top with Jamie Vardy. Meanwhile, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jordan Pickford both make their debuts in a much changed squad.

England Subs: Hart, Walker, Bertrand, Gomez, Keane, Cork, Young, Rashford, Lingard, Cahill.

England Starting XI: Pickford, Trippier, Jones, Stones, Maguire, Rose, Livermore, Dier, Loftus-Cheek, Vardy, Abraham.

Just over an hour till kick-off and the England team news is out.

CONFIRMED - Eric Dier will captain the squad tonight against Germany.

"It is an opponent who is absolutely on par; a team that has developed very well over the past two or three years. We want to play a good game, the result is always important, but I also know that I want to experiment."

Meanwhile, Joachim Low commented on his squad rotation: "It's still a trial period this year. With the tournament in mind, I want to see not only those players who play regularly"

"We've got to go out there and show what we can do and put them on the back foot. It's one that is going to be a great atmosphere for the fans."

Ahead of the clash, John Stones has said: "We've played Germany twice before, so we know a bit more about them."

Germany Key Players: Joachim Low is likely to start Hoffenhiem striker Sandro Wagner, with four goals already in the Bundesliga Wagner is likely to play as a target man with players such as Leroy Sane sitting just behind him. With the 6ft 3" striker up top, Low will want the likes of Julian Draxler/Mesut Ozil/Sane playing just off him - making the most of any flick ons.

(continued) Eric Dier will likely be the lead midfielder, with the most experience amongst a youthful midfield - Dier will have to step up to the mark and lead by example.

England Key Players: With main man Harry Kane sitting the fixture out, England will be likely to feature Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford. Whether that be a straight two up-front or part of a front three, England manager Gareth Southgate has an abundance of pace going forward which will be sure to ask questions of the Germany back-line.

Germany Team News: Germany are also missing a list of regular starters. With Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neur, defender Jerome Boateng and Thomas Muller are all absent through injury. Also, Toni Kroos is a doubt for the game with a stomach virus. Meanwhile, Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi remains sidelined with an ongoing hamstring problem.

England Team News: An injury struck squad suffers many of its regulars sitting the game out. Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Dele Alli have all been sidelined by Tottenham. Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph have also been pulled from the squad. More recently, Jack Butland has also returned to Stoke having broken his finger in training.

Germany winning two out of the three. England's only victory coming in a 3-2 victory back in 2016. Jamie Vardy bagged his first international goal and Eric Dier's injury time header secured the win.

Since the 2010 World Cup meeting, which many England fans will want to forget after Frank Lampard's goal was wrongly disallowed - the two international teams have only met three-times all coming in friendly games.

For the first time in a UK football match, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be used - after a two year trial was approved in 2016. England have encountered the technology before, in a friendly against France which saw Raphael Varane sent off for his challenge on Dele Alli.

Both teams enter this friendly game on the back of very successful qualifying campaigns - both topping their respected groups.

The current World champions, Germany travel to Wembley ahead of a friendly between football's biggest international rivals.

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of this evening's international friendly clash between England and Germany. I'm Brogan Clasper and I'll be taking you through the game at Wembley.