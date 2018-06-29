France vs Argentina Live Stream Blog Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

We won’t have to wait long for the official team news so stick around!

There is also talk that the Argentinian boss may opt to start neither and instead give Messi the ‘false nine’ role - flanked by the rising star of Cristian Pavon and the mercurial Angel Di Maria - that he’s excelled in for years.

For Argentina, well Jorge Sampaoli did not settle on a system during the group stages and could once again make changes. Gonzalo Higuain was less than impressive during the win over Nigeria and could be replaced by Sergio Aguero.

In terms of team selection, France will be without Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy because of a muscle injury. He is likely to be replaced by Lucas Hernandez. Didier Deschamps made six changes in the dead rubber against Denmark. Those players - Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Samuel Umtiti, Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi and Mbappe - are all expected to return.

The two last met in the World Cup in 1978, where victory for La Albiceleste saw the beginning of their run to winning the tournament on home soil. They will no doubt take that as a good omen.

Argentina have history on their side though, winning three of the last six meetings between the two nations - with their last triumph coming in 2009.

Both sides will have to be much, much better than they’ve already shown if they want to progress to the quarter-finals and move one step closer to World Cup glory.

Messi’s arrival at the tournament with a wonderful early finish was matched by Marcos Rojo’s late winning goal that sent Argentine fans wild. Like France, they've gotten to this point and everything is up for grabs - especially when your starting line-up contains the world's best player.

An opening game draw with Iceland was frustrating and Lionel Messi missing a vital penalty only made it tougher to swallow. Then came the dire defeat against Croatia. La Albiceleste were completely embarrassed in Nizhny Novgorod as they suffered a 3-0 defeat. That sparked changes for the decisive meeting with Nigeria, which paid off for boss Jorge Sampaoli.

As for Argentina, well their traumatic Group D escape has been well documented.

The less said about the 0-0 draw with Denmark, the better but the French advanced to this point and now, they have the chance to make their run.

For France, they may have topped Group C without tasting defeat but they made tough work of it. Les Bleus scrapped a 2-1 win in their opening game against Australia with the aid of VAR. Their second game, a 1-0 win over Peru, was laboured. Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal of the afternoon as France, again, looked disjointed.

And as we should have come to expect from this tournament, we’re starting off with a cracker. Two pre-tournament favourites who have both looked unconvincing so far but managed to navigate the group stage in different fashion.

Well, here we are. The World Cup knockout stages. No more second chances, no more hoping for a fair play points decision to fall in your favour - survive and advance.

