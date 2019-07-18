Gianluca Mancini joins AS Roma on season-long loan

AS Roma have completed the signing of young defender Gianluca Mancini on a €2 million loan deal from Atalanta with an obligation to buy for an initial €13 million next year.

The 23-year-old has penned a contract which runs till 30th June 2024 and if all the performance-related clauses are met, Roma might have to shell out an extra €8 million for the centre-back.

Mancini spent his last two seasons at Atalanta, making 48 appearances and scoring seven times during that period.

He helped Gian Piero Gasperini’s side seal an automatic UEFA Champions League spot last season and impressed with his work at the back. Meanwhile, with the deal, Atalanta also holds the right to get 10% profit if the 23-year-old is sold by Roma.

New challenge

Mancini might’ve had to sacrifice Champions League football for Thursday Nights in the UEFA Europa League, but he’s more than glad to move to the Italian capital. He stated his delight at joining a club of Roma’s stature and how proud he was for making the jump.

“Joining a prestigious club like Roma is a proud moment for me, and the culmination of all the hard work put in ever since I first started to play football. I cannot wait to get started on this new adventure.”, he said.

“The arrival of Gianluca allows us to boost our defensive options with a young defender that has great talent and is coming off a very impressive season. I am pleased that Paulo Fonseca will now have the chance to coach a young player who is dedicated to his work and has a great desire to improve further.”, added Sporting Director Gianluca Petrachi.

Manolas replacement?

Earlier in the transfer window, AS Roma were suffered a blow when experienced defender Kostas Manolas decided to move to S.S.C. Napoli. While they were given strong midfielder Amadou Diawara in the exchange, the Giallorossi are now bit understocked in the defensive front.

However, Mancini proved last season his ability to tussle with the best in Serie A. The 23-year-old made 30 appearances in Serie A last season, keeping six clean-sheets and even netting five times to help his side continue their amazing run in the league. The youngster also displayed his strength in defence, often saving Atalanta from despair with some assertive work.

The 23-year-old’s not only a set-piece threat like Manolas, but he’s also hard-tackling and aggressive like the Greek star. While it’ll take a long time for him to produce similar results like the departed star, Mancini’s commanding nature in the back-line and fiery attitude should strengthen Roma’s gamble on the uprising youngster.