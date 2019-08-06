Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan completes loan move to Cagliari

Yesterday it was finally made official that Radja Nainggolan would be making the season long loan switch from Inter Milan to Cagliari Calcio. The 31 year old former Belgium National Team player makes the move only after one year at Inter after making a big money move only the year before from his beloved AS Roma.

Problems at Inter

After what can only be described as a disaster year both on and off the pitch this helps release some of the tension in the Inter camps after both he and Mauro Icardi had been frozen out of the squad. Known for his affinity for nightlife, drinking, and smoking this is the second time in consecutive years he's been banded off by a club after new coach Antonio Conte re-affirmed the clubs desire to get rid of him.

Why it Makes Sense

While it won't be as prestigious as playing in the Champions League or fighting for the league title, it is a move that makes sense from a personal point of view. He could have made a big money move to China, or even to the more historical side in ACF Fiorentina he instead chose to go back for more personal reasons. Incredibly sad news came out early last month that his wife would undergo treatment for cancer. This allows his wife to be closer to her family who are from Cagliari, and in fact they met while he played there during his original stint at the club.

Cagliari Making Impressive Moves

Celebrating their centenary this season, Cagliari owner Tommaso Giulini intends on making a real push to be competitive this season. Although they have sold their prized possession Nicolo Barella to Inter already this season they have decided to reinvest that money back into the squad as well as hold onto their young star keeper Alessio Cragno. So far Cagliari have already brought in Marko Rog from SSC Napoli, and are close to acquiring Gregoire Defrel from Roma, and Nahitan Nandez from Boca Juniors.