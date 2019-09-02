Levante 2-0 Real Valladolid: Two late goals earns Levante all three points

Levante ran out 2-0 winners on Saturday evening at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, thanks to late goals from Sergio Leon and captain Jose Morales.

Story of the game

Both sides were evenly matched and had chances throughout to break the deadlock. Ruben Rochina was excellent for the home side and went close on a couple of occasions with long-range efforts.

Ronaldo Nazario's Real Valladolid had several opportunities, including a Sergi Guardiola effort that was ruled out for offside and a free-kick from 20 yards that narrowly went over the crossbar on 71 minutes.

It wasn’t until the 83rd minute when Levante took the lead. Substitute Sergio Leon flicked home from six yards after some build-up play down the left-side.

On 90 minutes Jose Morales sealed the win at the back post, smashing to the roof of the net after Jordi Masip parried his first effort.

Takeaways from the match

Levante win two on the trot

Having beaten Villarreal in gameweek two, Levante recorded back-to-back wins, a very strong start for the Valencian club. Six points from nine takes them to fourth in the La Liga Santander table.

Jose Morales crucial again

Levante’s captain wrapped up the game in the last minute for the home side. The left-winger was as instrumental as ever, working tirelessly and getting the all important second goal.

Real Valladolid’s first defeat

Sergio Gonzalez’s side have started the season quite well, picking up an away win against Real Betis and also drawing at the Santiago Bernabeu. Saturday was Los Pucelas first defeat.

Man of the match

Ruben Rochina pulled the strings from the midfield, demonstrating a precise passing-range off a cultured left-foot. The former Blackburn Rovers player was at the heart of everything positive for his side. Levante had several chances on goal throughout and the Spaniard was involved in the majority of them.