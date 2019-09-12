Verona vs Milan: Milan aim for back to back wins

Story behind the game

The Gialloblu host the Rossoneri at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday night, in a match-up rich in history.

In 1973 and 1990, Milan travelled to the Venetto region with the Scudetto in their sites and both times, they lost that cost them the title. A 3-5 loss in the former and a highly contentious 1-2 defeat in the latter, left the Milanese distraught, as they missed out on their chance of further glory.

This year, Verona are one point above their visitors, having one win and a draw, while Milan have won one and lost the other, from each of their opening two encounters.

Verona has of-course only returned to the top flight of Italian football, after a three-year absence and have looked solid so far this season. Milan on the other hand, have revamped their entire structure, in a bid to return to their former glories, particularly, a return to the lucrative UEFA Champions League.

Team News

The home team will be missing midfielders Emmanuel Badu and Daniel Bessa with injuries, while left-back Alessandro Crescenzi is expected to return from his hamstring strain.

Milan are missing long term injury casualty, defender Mattia Caldara, but summer recruit Theo Hernandez is expected back in the squad. Lucas Biglia has also started back full training with the seven-time European champions.

Neither team has any suspended players for this weekend.

Predicted Line-Ups

Verona:

Silvestri-Rrahmani-Kumbulla-Gunter-Faraoni-Amrabat-Veloso-Lazovic-Henderson-Tutino-Zaccagni.

Milan:

Donnarumma-Calabria-Romagnoli-Musacchio-Rodriguez-Kessie-Bennacer-Calhanoglu-Paqueta-Suso-Piatek

Key Clashes

With il Diavolo expecting to be on the front foot for most of this match, the clash between their forwards and the Mastini defenders could well determine the outcome. So far this campaign Polish poacher Piatek has not fired, and he will be looking to break his duck on Sunday. However, he will need proper supply of the ball and this is where Suso and Paqueta come into play. On the flip side, Verona's three man back-line in combination with their two wing-backs will be looking to stop any and all attacks from the away team. The central midfielder clash between veteran Veloso from Verona and youngster Bennacer will also be keenly fought.