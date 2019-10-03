Genoa vs AC Milan: Both teams looking for a win

The teams

Genoa C.F.C have not been very good as of late, picking up one point in their last four matches and are currently 18th place in the Serie A standings, with five points total. There have been rumblings that head coach Aurelio Andreazzoli could be sacked unless the team can miraculously start pulling together some wins.

Genoa's Saturday opponents, AC Milan have not faired much better as they are currently 16th and have lost three straight. It sounds like coach Marco Giampaolo is on the hot seat also after many poor performances.

Both teams really need a win and Saturday's matchup could prove costly to one of the coaches if they cannot provide a positive result.

Possible lineups

Genoa (3-5-2): Ionut Radu; Cristian Romero, Davide Biraschi, Domenico Criscito; Paolo Ghiglione, Francesco Cassata, Lukas Lerager, Lasse Schone, Antonio Barreca; Christian Kouame, Andrea Pinamonti

AC Milan (4-3-1-2): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Davide Calabria, Leo Duarte, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic; Suso; Krzysztof Piatek, Rafael Leao

Injuries

The Rossoblu look to have a fully fit squad for Saturday's matchup. Which is good news for coach Andreazzoli, in hopes he can save his job.

The Rossoneri look to be missing injured centre-back Mattia Caldara, and the suspended Mateo Musacchio.

Players to watch

If Genoa are going to cause Milan any problems it will most likely come from the likes of Christian Kouame and Andrea Pinamonti. The attackers will be crucial in Genoa's chances of scoring goals and stealing some points in this one. In six Serie A appearances, Kouame has tallied three goals and one assist. Pinamonti has collected one goal and one assist in his four appearances, both will need to be at the top of their game against Milan.

Much like Genoa, Milan's attackers will be crucial in this game. The likes of Krzysztof Piatek and Rafael Leao will need to have good games as well. Piatek is off to a slow start, which has clearly hindered Milan. He has collected just two goals in his six appearances, not nearly good enough for their number one striker. Leao on the other hand has collected two points in his four appearances but nonetheless has been very impressive since moving to Milan from Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille in the summer.

Match facts

Saturday evenings clash between the two is set to kickoff at 7:45 p.m (GMT+1). The venue will be the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.

Both teams will try to move past their recent struggles and pull out a victory to get out of the bottom of the standings. Genoa are currently in the relegation zone but Milan are not far ahead of them. Although it is still early in the season, a victory or loss in Saturday's clash could prove costly for either team and either coach.