AC Milan 1-2 Lazio: The Biancocelesti finally win at the Giuseppe Meazza since 1989

The last time Lazio won at the Giuseppe Meazza was in 1989, 30 years ago to date. The Biancocelesti finally put that drought to an end as they won 2-1 with a late winner from Joaquin Correa at the 83rd minute. They are currently in fourth place after their match against the Rossoneri.

Although the first 20 minutes of the match were quite poor for Lazio, they had the first two quality chances in the match. At the fifth minute of the match, Senad Lulic carried the ball up field and sent a nice pass to Ciro Immobile to the left side of the box, yet the striker was denied by a save from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

At the 15th minute, AC Milan finally got their first chance with a free kick just outside Lazio’s box. Hakan Calhanoglu took the kick which went just wide left of the net. It was a nice attempt by the midfielder but he was unable to hit the target. At the 21st minute, Lazio were at it again after good ball movement between Correa, Luis Alberto and Immobile. The striker went in alone after a nice touch pass from the Spaniard, yet the striker was denied by the crossbar this time.

Minutes later, Lazio’s leading goal scorer reached a milestone with the Biancocesti as he scored the opening goal of the match which was the Napolitano’s 100th goal with the club. Manuel Lazzari delivered a beautiful pass from the right side of the box into the goal area where Immobile connected with a header which landed into the left side of the net. Lazio’s lead was short as two minutes later, Milan scored from an own goal from Bastos, after Theo Hernandez sent the ball to Krzysztof Piatek which went off the defender and into the net.

After the game was tied at 1-1 at the 28th minute, each side had chances to score but it wasn’t until the 83rd minute when the next quality opportunity arrived. Bastos sent the ball up from his own end and Leo Duarte cleared the ball with a header, however, the clearing attempt was poor and it went to straight to Alberto. The Spaniard had two options with Danilo Cataldi on his left and Correa on his right, yet chose the Argentine who went in all alone behind the defenders and scored to lead Lazio to a 2-1 victory.

Takeaways from the match

Immobile continues to be Lazio’s best player as the striker opened the scoring for his 13th goal of the season. Although he is leading the league in goals, the goal will be more memorable for the forward as it was his 100th with Lazio. Since arriving in 2016, the striker has scored over 20 goals in two of the last three seasons and is well on his way to reach that again this season.

Samuel Castillejo had a great start to the match as he was evidently Milan’s best player in the first 35 minutes. He constantly worked hard on the right side of the field, moved the ball up very nice and created opportunities. The Spaniard had to leave the match after picking up an injury.

Man of the match

Alberto was tremendous for Lazio as the midfielder constantly created chances, carried the ball up and made nice passes. The Spaniard’s work ethic was on display as he ran hard and beat players for the ball. Alberto delivered a brilliant pass to Correa at the 83rd minute which led to the winning goal for the Biancocelesti. The midfielder currently leads the league with seven assists and seems to have found the form which made him successful in 2017/18.