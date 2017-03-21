Germany vs England Live Stream Score Commentary International Friendly 2017

That's all your build-up for now. Join us an hour from kick-off for the starting line-ups for both sides.

Going into this encounter, both sides are top of their respective qualifying groups for the 2018 World Cup. Germany have won all four of their games to date without conceding a single goal and scoring 16 in the process. As for England, they are also yet to concede in qualifying, winning three and drawing one of their four group matches.

Excluding the names already mentioned, the midfielders in the squad are; Julian Brandt, Julian Draxler, Sami Khedira, Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller and Julian Weigl. Called up alongside Schürrle and Podolski in attack are Timo Werner, and Gómez.

Thankfully for England, Manuel Neuer will miss the match through injury. Germany still have a wealth of options in goal though with Bernd Leno, Marc-André ter Stegen and Kevin Trapp all picked. As for the defensive options in front of them, the defenders picked alongside Mustafi are; Jonas Hector, Benedict Höwedes, Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich, Sebastian Rudy, Antonio Rüdiger and Niklas Süle.

As for the Germany squad, Arsenal's Mesut Özil will miss the game with a supposed hamstring problem. Other Premier League players, Leroy Sané, Emre Can and Shkodran Mustafi have all made Joachim Löw's squad. On the topic of the Premier League, former Chelsea player André Schürrle makes the squad, and so does ex-Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski. He is set to play his final game for Germany after a remarkable 129 caps.

In midfield, West Brom's Jake Livermore has earned himself a call-up, and he will be hoping to add to the one cap he made back in 2012. Also in midfield are Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard, Ross Barkley, Eric Dier and Raheem Sterling. West Ham's Michail Antonio unfortunately had to withdraw with injury.

There are also places in the squad for Southampton duo James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond who could both make their senior England debuts. Burnley's Michael Keane, another uncapped player, is in the squad, and could well play after Phil Jones withdrew with injury. Among the other defenders included are; Ryan Bertrand, Gary Cahill, Nathaniel Clyne, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, John Stones, and Kyle Walker. As for the goalkeepers, Joe Hart, Tom Heaton, and Fraser Forster will be vying for the number one shirt.

England's squad for this international break appears to be plagued by injury, with Gareth Southgate's options incredibly limited in attack. Kane is out injured whilst the same can be said for captain Wayne Rooney. That means there is a recall for Sunderland's Jermain Defoe who could make his first England appearance since 2013. The other forwards in the squad include a rejuvenated Jamie Vardy and youngster Marcus Rashford.

Tonight's game however will likely have a different outcome to the one we saw in Berlin almost exactly a year ago. England seem to have got considerably worse at football since that result, whilst Germany are as strong as ever.

Despite that, England did beat Germany the last time the two sides met. That was before last summer's European Championships in France. The Three Lions were brilliant that night, as they came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in Berlin. Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Eric Dier scored to give England victory after Toni Kroos and Mario Gómez had given for the Germans a seemingly comfortable lead.

Whether you find international football boring, this has the potential to be a great game. Germany vs England is always a fascinating encounter, and it marks quite a nice way to get the ball rolling in 2017 for the first international break of the year. Germany are of course the World Champions, so we probably shouldn't expect much from an England team still in a transitional phase.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute text commentary. Tonight's game is Germany vs England, an international friendly at Signal Iduna Park - home of Borussia Dortmund. The match is due to kick off at 7.45pm. Stay tuned for all the build-up and updates from myself, Matt Dawson.