World number 73 Michael Georgiou stuns the snooker circuit with victory in the Coral Shoot-Out

Graeme Dott slipped to successive ranking final defeats as Michael Georgiou produced the performance of his career to win the Coral Shoot-Out.

Georgiou flew into a 61-0 lead only for Dott to race around the table and pull the deficit back to just five points as both players made half-century breaks. Yet the outsider was able to pot the pink with just seconds remaining after a thrilling end to the tournament.

Georgiou outscores every player in the competition

Georgiou reached the final after an incredible week of break-building. The number 60 seed followed a second round break of 82 against Jak Jones with a formulation of 73 as Luca Brecel failed to pot despite being tipped as one of the favourites for the title. The Belgian lost in the final last season and is known for his speed around the table.

The only professional player from Cyprus saved his best snooker for the quarter-finals as he manufactured the highest break of the week with 109 against Zhang Yong. He then saw off local boy Martin O'Donnell to reach his first ever ranking final.

Former world champion Dott continues impressive recent form

Dott saw off Mark Davis in the second semi-final with a break of 59 after his opponent had secured a century break in his opening match to knock out defending champion Anthony McGill and succeeded in a blue ball shootout in the quarter-finals against Joe Perry. It was the third time the decider had been seen in the competition after Perry had previously defeated the in-form Mark Williams despite the Welshman recovering from going 51-0 behind. Tian Pengfei was the other player to benefit in his second round contest with Mark King.

Veteran campaigner Dott impressed throughout the week after formulating 51 against Cao Yupeng, seeing off Yan Bingtao and defeating Barry Hawkins to prevent the second highest seed in the competition from securing enough ranking points to defend his World Grand Prix title.

Yet Dott was unable to secure his third ranking title as Georgiou started his tally at the age of 30.