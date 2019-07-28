F1 2019 German GP: Verstappen wins crazy race as Mercedes struggle 

Max Verstappen took victory at a chaotic German Grand Prix held in tricky mixed weather conditions.

On and off rain led to an enthralling race, which saw Mercedes score no points and several drivers crash into the barriers.

But through all the chaos Red Bull shone through to win, with Sebastian Vettel driving a sublime race to go from the back of the grid to second.

Rounding off the podium places was Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat, who secured the team’s first podium since 2008.

Verstappen shines, Mercedes falter

Despite a bad start for Verstappen and falling behind both Mercedes, the Dutchman was able to keep on the tail of the Silver Arrows in the first half of the race.

However, Mercedes’ race started to fall a part after Lewis Hamilton crashed into the barrier. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc made the same mistake the lap before, forcing him to retire, after making valuable ground up to second place.

Hamilton was able to recover and pit, but the team were not ready for him and the Brit spent over 40-seconds waiting for his car to be serviced. Adding to his woes, he was given a five-second time penalty after entering the pits on the wrong side of the bollard.

It put the championship leader down to fifth, although he was able to move up to third before Nico Hulkenberg crashed into the barrier, bringing out another safety car.

Verstappen opportunistically pitted onto fresh intermediate tyres, unlike the two Mercedes, however following the restart, the ever-changing track started to dry up, forcing everyone to pit again for dry tyres.

After falling outside of the points following his pit stop, Hamilton tried to make up lost ground, but mounted the slippery kerb at turn one losing control of his car, but he narrowly avoided the barrier.

It put the Brit out of contention to score valuable points in the race for the championship, and in turn giving Verstappen and Vettel an opportunity to gain some much needed ground on the five-time world champion.

But to make matter worse for Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas crashed into the barrier after making the same mistake as Hamilton a few laps later, forcing him out of the race.

Through all the drama, Vettel was able to fight his way through the field from last, and three overtakes on the final three laps put the German into second.

Unexpected beneficiaries

A superb drive saw Kvyat finish third, with Lance Stroll putting in a great performance to finish fourth for Racing Point.

The Canadian took a risk by pitting for dry tyres following a safety car towards the end of the race, which had briefly put him in the lead of the race.

Carlos Sainz also drove well to finish fifth, with Alex Albon fighting through the field to secure sixth place.