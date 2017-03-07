Spectacular unveil for the Reale Avinta Racing Team in Andorra (www.roadracingworld.com)

What a way to make an entrance by the Reale Avintia Racing Team, who had their Ducati Desmosedici GP16 airlifted via helicopter to Andorra, dressed in is new livery for the 2017 season.

Avintia return to the snowy landscape to unveil 2017 season livery

The team launch took place at the Circuit de Andorra, just a mere (not) 2500m above sea level where it is currently covered in snow. To add to the entertainment for press and guests at the unveil, Emilio Zamora, who is a stunt rider in the Ducati Stunt Team, tried to fool the audience into believing he was injured rider, Hector Barbera.

Both riders receive upgrades of machinery for 2017

Spanish rider Barbera, who will be competing on the Demosedici GP 16 this year after proving his worth on the GP14, and vocally highlighting that they were struggling to achieve any more with the then two year old bike.

Throughout the 2016 season, especially towards the end, he was becoming frustrated at the fact he had not only met the results set by the factory team in 2014, he had bypassed them, and was struggled to develop the bike any further. As a result, Barbera has been upgraded to the Desmosedici GP16 and his French teammate, Loris Baz, will be upgraded to the Desmosedici GP15.

Barbera gained race experience at several rounds on the GP16 as he was chosen to stand in for injured former rider Andrea Iannone on the factory Ducati.

www.motogp.com

Barbera injured and forced to missed final pre-season test in Qatar

Both riders were present at the launch however Barbera recently broke his collarbone during testing and had to undergo surgery which has since proved successful. Instead of wearing his leathers as Baz was, he was dressed casually with his arm supported under a big coat; he confirmed he will be forced to miss the final pre-season test in Qatar because of the injury.

Barbera spoke of how he feels the injury has come “at the worst time” and said he “won’t be taking part in the next test in Qatar”. Taking a cautious approach to the beginning of the 2017 season, he shared his thoughts that it “doesn’t make sense to run the risk” and instead feels it is “better to recover completely to arrive ready”.

Barbera said, “After the problems we’ve had during pre-season, this is the worst thing that could have happened.” Still, the Spanish rider was hopeful in trying to remain positive as he feels he will be “OK by the time the championship starts”.

www.corsedimoto.com

Barbera determined to achieve great results in 2017

This year the team formerly known as Avintia Racing, will now be known as the Reale Avintia Racing Team as they have a new sponsor who has joined in collaboration with Avintia for the 2017. Barbera feels they have been “strengthened with the arrival with Reale alongside Avintia and all the other sponsors” as he knows they always will support them “to the maximum”.

Barbera said, “The presentation was great and the bike looks beautiful.” He remained optimistic as they look to welcome in the new MotoGP season saying, “Now all that’s left is for everything to go well from the first race” as he has set himself the target to “be able to fight in the top five, or as close as possible.”

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Nope, it's @avintiaracing_'s 2017 #MotoGP Desmosedici...

Baz impressed with team’s presentation

Referring to the arrival of his new motorcycle arriving via dangling from a helicopter, Baz mentioned that he feels the “team outdoes itself every year with the presentation”. He remembered the previous year when he “rode on the snow” but spoke of how “this year with the arrival in helicopter and Emilio pretending to be Hector was great!”

Sharing his views on the 2017 livery, the French rider said, “The bike looks fantastic with the new colours” and confirmed he is “looking forward to getting back on it” as well as “preparing for the first race” as best as he possibly can.

Unfortunately for Baz, 2016 was a difficult year plagued by injury as he said, “It wasn’t how I wanted”. However, he confirmed that “with the new bike” that he has “felt good since the first test” and he feels he is able to “fight for the top ten in a lot of races”.