Live New Zealand - England, Score of Rugby Third Test 2014

FULL TIME.

80' Conversion is good New Zealand won 36-13.

80' With the buzzer already played, New Zealand continue to look for another try. Ben Smith skips past Yarde to easily and he offloads to Savea who jogs over for a hat-trick.

78' Savea runs over Chris Ashton. The England winger is flattened by the New Zealander. Ball eventually kicked clear by England.

73' Rolling maul nearly gets the try for England but Morgan drops the ball. Ball kicked clear by Cruden and England lose the following lineout.

72' Wyatt Crockett is binned for constant infringement by the hosts

71' Yarde explodes through a hole in the defence. But is superbly tackled into touch by Savea. New Zealand's Cruden kicks the ball out so England have a line out near the line.

67' Penalty to England, the ball is kicked out to the 5 metre line. Line out is won by England maul is formed.

63' Yarde breaks through the New Zealand defence, but the ball is eventually knocked on. Lawes shakes his head in dismay as another overlap is blown.

60' Danny Cipriani comes on for Freddie Burns.

55' Savea loses the ball in the challenge and winger Chris Ashton is unable to take advantage after a poor pass from Burns.

52' Nonu brought down 10 metres away from England's line. The defence is holding firm here thus far.

50' England have a lineout on their own lineout and they maul past the 22. New Zealand have the ball back on the 22.

45' Sustained pressure on the New Zealand try by England and Yarde nearly scored another. But it was held up. Great start.

42' TRYYYYYYYYY YARDE! Is the come back on? Most likely not but young winger Yarde scores his second international try in back to back games. Burns's conversion is good and England trail 29-13.

41' Kick off.

HALF-TIME. 29-6 to New Zealand.

37' Ashton with a break away but decides to kick the ball into New Zealand arms. Nothing is going right here for England.

34' Tryyyyyyyyyyyy NEW ZEALAND!! What's the quote.. They thought it was over.. It is now! England are being humiliated here. Smith with another try and it is yet another easy try for the scrum-half. Both Savea and Aaron Smith are on hat-tricks here. Conversion is good.

28' TRYYYYYYY NEW ZEALAND!!! It is becoming a rout here today. Yarde misses a tackle and another overlap for New Zealand. Aaron Smith slides over the line and Cruden makes the conversion. 22-6.

25' Lineout for New Zealand lost on the halfway mark. Freddie Burns replies by kicking the ball out on the fall.

20' SIN BIN FOR VUNIPOLA! Things are getting worse and worse for England. Number 8 Vunipola sin binned for a high tackle. Right decsion. Joe Launchbury walsk off the field with injury.

19' England hit back with a penalty thanks to Freddie Burns. Straight down the middle. 15-6.

16' Penalty to New Zealand directly infront of the posts. Cruden takes the kick and slots it home, 15-3.

15' Things fet worse for England, they have just lost their own lineout. New Zealand counter.

14' Try chalked off. Exact same as the last two tries they get the ball from the fly-half to Savea on a huge overlap. Sadlly for the New Zealander's it was forward.

9' TRYYYYYYYYYYY NEW ZEALAND!!! Things are getting worse for England as Savea scores another try. He is already gunning for the hat-trick. A hopefull ball tossed out wide and Savea picks the ball up from the floor and beats 3 men instantly.

7' England hit straight back as Burns kicks from straight infront the post. 5-3.

5' TRYYYYYYYY NEW ZEALAND! Well the New Zealand press expected a huge victory and they may be right. It has taken them five minutes to score the first try of the game. Savea in the in-from winger in the Wolrd, finds himself in acreas of space and slides over for a try. Cruden misses the kick from the side line. 5-0 New Zealand.

1' World Player off the year in 2013 Kieran Read concedes a penalty instantly. Burns misses the kick, but it was from half-way. Still 0-0.

0' . And we are off!

08:33. New Zealand perform their ritual of the Haka.

08:29. National anthems being played, nearly time for the game!

08:26. Many pundits are predicting New Zealand to smash England today. However the England press are hoping for a win in New Zealand.

08:22. The warm ups are over, both sides are back in the changing rooms for the pre-match teamtalks.

08:15. England players to look: Winger Chris Ashton is a hugely clinical player. Being a great example of a poacher in rugby, if anyone is to score he is likely to have some part to play. Lawes is a big hitting, hard working and quite frankly machine of a second row player, he is certain to have an impact on the match. Lastly fly-half Burns is recalled and he is desperate to impress the England backroom staff as he tries to confirm his place in the side.

08:10. New Zealand players to look: New Zealand's key players are the same as always. Richie McCaw, Aaron Cruden and Ma'a Nonu. With the addition of World Player of the year for 2013, Kieran Read returning from concusion the host side are looking a deadly force.

08:07. “You look at the opposition you're playing and try to find a weakness out there, but as a brand of rugby this is what we want to play – ball in hand, in the right areas."

08:05. "The high-tempo stuff is the way we play, it's as simple as that, and it’s horses for courses – all that type of stuff."

08:00. "We came down here to achieve something special and that hasn't happened, but we've picked ourselves back up. The series may be out of our hands but we can still finish on a high."

07:57. "Early in the week guys were pretty low initially and rightly so,"

07:54. “We've very much got that backs-against-the-wall feeling – that desperation that we want to grab the win.”

07:50. "You never like to lose, let alone two on the bounce to the same opposition, but we've got nothing to lose."

07:45. "We've still got an opportunity to do something special. The mentality we are taking into this game is that we want to leave the country having achieved something."

07:38. "A lot of us probably won't get the opportunity to come here again as a touring party – it's a long time away until England come here next so it's now or never."

07:32. England captain Chris Robshaw told SkySports this. "The guys are fully aware of what's at stake,"

07:30. Below is the highlights for the previous Test Match.

07:26. Saracens winger Chirs Ashton starts for the first time this series with Tuilagi placed back in the centres. Saints hooker Dylan Hartley starts for England, in his nation of birth. Saracens number 8, Billy Vunipola come into the side in place of Ben Morgan who had a great game in the second match. Eastmond partners Tuilagi in the centre and scrm-half Ben Youngs takes the place of Danny Care for the final match.

07:23. "We are excited about the opportunity and have been lifted by the midweek result against the Crusaders. The tour has been a fantastic experience for us, we have learnt so much about players, it has been invaluable. But we know that results matter.”

07:20. “This is not an experimental side,” said Lancaster. “We have made the changes we think needed to be made after judging performances across the first and second Tests.

07:18. His counterpart Stuart Lancaster had this to say. “This is anything but a dead rubber for us,” said Lancaster. “We know that the tour will be judged on results and the scoreline on Saturday obviously matters hugely. We are desperate to put in a quality performance and leave New Zealand on a high.”

07:14. "We're trying to lift our performance to a level that we can be really proud of," said Hansen, whose team won a tight first Test 20-15 and secured the series with a 28-27 victory in Dunedin." "We want to improve our skills right across the park and have the energy to play the game at high speed and high intensity."

07:10. New Zealand coach Hansen had this to say.

07:08. If New Zealand win today, they equal their own and South Africa's record for most games unbeaten with 17. South Africa won 17 without defeat in the years 1997 to 1998. New Zealand acheived the feat back in the years 1965 to 1969.

07:05. The third test will be Hamilton.

07:03. The second test had it all. Poor refereeing decsions, plenty of tries and potential late comebacks. But it ended 28-27 to the host nation New Zealand, securing them the Test Series.

07:00. Good morning and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of New Zealand VS England, in today's second Test Match out of three between the two sides. I'm Josh (@JoshuaBean2) and I will be with you every step off the way, in what we all hope is an entertaining game.