Welsh duo joy at reaching European Champions Cup final

French sides Toulon and Clermont Auvergne will face each other in the inaugural European Champions Cup final on Saturday 2nd May at Twickenham, thanks to their semi-final victories at the weekend against British sides, Leinster and Saracens respectively.

European giants and holders, Toulon, will be appearing in the final of Europe's premier competition for a third successive season, as they also aim for a third successive European crown. Clermont will contest the first European final, under the guise of the Champions Cup, after missing out on the final Heineken Cup showpiece last season, following a resounding loss in the semi-final to the side they subsequently sought revenge on this year, Saracens.

At the heart of both French sides successes over the weekend were British & Irish Lions, and Welsh international duo, Leigh Halfpenny and Jonathan Davies, who both made the move from Wales to France at the start of the current campaign.

Full-back Halfpenny left Cardiff Blues for the two-time European champions and glitz of Toulon, whilst centre Davies arrived at Clermont from Welsh outfit, Llanelli Scarlets, and both have spoken in the wake of their new sides' semi-final victories, highlighting the Champions Cup final as reasons behind their moves to France.

Halfpenny, 26, scored 20 of Toulon’s 25 points in their 25-20, extra-time victory against Leinster at the weekend, including just one miss from eight kicks at goal, and the Welsh international spoke of the joy at reaching his first elite European final; "Something like this is what you grow up dreaming of," said Halfpenny.

"You work hard day in, day out to be involved in the big matches, and the success and ambition of Toulon, I felt I wanted to be a part of that. I was fortunate to be given the opportunity and it was a challenge I felt I needed. To be rubbing shoulders with these guys, I can only feel it is helping my game."

Halfpenny will likely line-up against Wales teammate Davies in just under a couple of weeks’ time, as the centre helped Clermont to a narrow 13-9 victory in their semi-final against Saracens. The 27-year old also spoke of his delight at a first elite European final and why he departed former side, Scarlets; "Days like today are why I joined Clermont," said the fellow Wales international.

"As a rugby player you want to play in front of big crowds and you want to win things, and the reason I came to Clermont was to win things. That was a big thing for me: Clermont were traditionally always up there competing for championships. So the opportunity for me to come here and play with some great players and be involved with a great club, I'm very lucky."

As well as amassing over 100 caps between them for their country, the Welsh duo will now have the opportunity to experience a club premier European final, and although they have both played in intense, passionate encounters for the Lions and Wales, both praised the atmosphere of their semi-final ties and what awaits at Twickenham on May 2nd.

Halfpenny said of Toulon’s clash with Leinster; "The intensity and physicality today was right up there with an international match. It was touch and go throughout and games sometimes are decided by very small margins. You could not switch off for one second and credit to the boys. The character they showed was immense."

Whilst Davies said of his Clermont sides' battle with Saracens; "It's very special... a great occasion and something I won't forget. It was great to be a part of it, Cardiff [at the Millennium Stadium] takes some beating, but the atmosphere was very close - 42,000 people and... hopefully they can get a plane ticket over to Twickenham. I was fortunate to play against Clermont a few years ago in Stade Marcel Michelin and that atmosphere there with only 17,000 was pretty special. We're very lucky to play in front of that crowd and it was down to us to put in a performance and make sure we got the result worthy of the great support we had. It would definitely be up there. Grand Slams and Six Nations championships are very special as well."

With just under two weeks until the Champions Cup showpiece event, the Welsh duo will return to French Top 14 action with their clubs this coming weekend, as table toppers Toulon travel to La Rochelle, one point ahead of second-placed Clermont, who make the trip to Castres.

As both sides look set for a tight-tussle within their domestic league over the next few weeks, the European final between the pair is tantalisingly poised for a titanic matchup a week on Saturday as Davies’ Les Jaunards, having already avenged a Saracens semi-final, look to continue their revenge on Halfpenny’s Toulon, for their narrow 16-15 Heineken Cup final defeat two years ago.