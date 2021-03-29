"Penalties and errors cost us": Ward on York loss

Danny Ward was ‘pretty pleased’ with his London Broncos side, despite seeing them bow out of the Challenge Cup on Sunday.

Two second half tries saw fellow Championship side York City Knights win 14-2 at Rosslyn Park as the Broncos were beaten in the second round.

But despite the result, Ward feels there are positives to take from the game.

'A lot of positives to take'

“I’m pretty pleased overall,” said Ward. “There were a lot of positives to take.

“Our defence did well and to also give a few more players their debuts is exciting for us as a club.

“It was great to see how the likes of Oliver Leyland and Rian Horsman did on debut for the first team having come through the academy.

“Ultimately, errors and penalties cost us, we lacked control at times - especially in the second half - but overall it was a pleasing performance.”

Joseph Porter and Liam Salter tries in the second half proved to be the difference after Ed Chamberlain’s penalty had put the Broncos ahead at half time.

'No distractions'

Defeat for Ward’s men sees their full focus now turn to their Championship campaign, which gets underway with a trip to Halifax next weekend.

“The business side of things start this week with the first league game,” said Ward. “We’ve got the cup out of the way, so have got no distractions.

“All we’re focussed on is getting better each week. We see the bits that we need to improve on, take that into training and hopefully move forward.”

Moafo concern

One concern the Broncos would have had after the game was Gideon Moafo after the winger picked up an early injury.

Having impressed on his debut in the first round win against Keighley, Moafo sustained a knock just minutes into the game on Sunday, and as a result had his opportunities to make an impact limited.

But Ward is hopeful that the youngster will be fit for the Championship-opener next weekend.

“Gideon is a bit sore,” Ward added. “He rolled his ankle in his first carry of the ball, and wasn’t moving well the rest of the game but we will monitor him.

“There’s a short turn-a-round and we want everyone to stay fit ahead of what promises to be a big game.”