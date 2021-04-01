Ryan Hall back with a bang in Super League

Ryan Hall played his first game in Super League after two seasons in Australia last weekend as Hull Kingston Rovers came up against Catalans Dragons at the Emerald Headingley Stadium.

Hall spent 11 years at Leeds Rhinos before joining Sydney Roosters in 2019.

In 327 appearances for the Rhinos, Hall managed to score 232 tries. He was a crucial part of the team and on the wing.

Ryan Hall scored his 250th career try as Leeds Rhinos sealed 2nd in #Superleague.



He had a successful career at the Rhinos winning everything he could. He won 12 trophies with the club before leaving for Australia.

But the wingers' time in Australia was not as successful as he had hoped.

Injury-Plagued in the NRL

His time in Australia was affected massively after being hit hard with injuries, he spent a year at the Roosters but failed to score a try in his 11 appearances at the club.

In his first season, he made six appearances and his second season he managed five appearances. It failed to work for the winger, but he still spoke highly of the experience.

In an interview shared by Sky Sports, Hall said: "I loved my time in Australia, but it's back to more familiar territory now, back to England and playing in Super League."

On November 15, Hull KR announced the signing of Hall until the end of the 2022 season.

After the Robins finished at the bottom of the pack last season, they made a host of changes to the team in hope of making a difference this year.

Hall made his debut in the opening weekend of the Super League as the team lost to a golden point goal scored in extra time.

"It's a 13 man game and I want to do my best for the team, not just myself" 💪



A great interview from @hullkrofficial's Ryan Hall on team over tries after a hat-trick in his debut #SuperLeague #SLCatHKR

The Dragons were 28-4 up, but Hall sparked a comeback for Tony Smith’s men as the Robins managed to get the score level and force Golden Point Extra Time.

Unfortunately for the Rovers, their comeback fell short at the final hurdle as Dragons half-back James Maloney slotted over a one pointer to hand the French outfit an opening round victory.

Despite leaving Headingley empty handed, the Rovers second half performance will give the Hull outfit plenty of confidence as they look to better their 11th place finish last term.

The Rothwell man made his return to the stadium he played in for over a decade, and on his Headingley return, he looked as sharp as the day he made his debut some 13 years ago.

199 Super League tries and counting

He scored a debut hat trick for the Robins and increased his tally to 199 Super League tries.

There could not have been a better way for him to start his career with his new club and was named in the Super League Team of the Week for Round One.