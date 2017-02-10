The Hawk hunts his prey after Murphy is knocked out

Image credit: Getty Images

After 2016 champion Shaun Murphy was disposed of by Ryan Day in the quarter-finals, Barry Hawkins jumped on the potential opportunity to take the crown of World Grand Prix winner with excellent performances against Neil Robertson and Liang Wenbo to progress into Sunday's final.

Hawkins works his way to a grandstand finish

Hawkins took control of his contest against Robertson in the first quarter-final, edging a 1-0 and then 2-1 lead, with a break of 81 the highlight in the opening frame. The Hawk opened up a comfortable cushion in frame four before Robertson hinted a comeback with his second half century of the match in frame five. Yet Hawkins put to bed suggestions that he has not got the nerve to see promising positions over the line as an excellent 85 secured a 4-2 win.

Meanwhile, Wenbo and Joe Perry played out a ping-pong style match with the pair exchanging frames throughout before Wenbo came through 4-3 thanks to three-figured breaks of 109 and 129 before a tactical finale.

There was no question of his ability in the semi-final as a masterclass saw him destroy Wenbo. He took a 2-1 lead again as both players exchanged a half century break apiece. Yet it was at that stage Hawkins really began to set the table alight as formulations of 106, 92, 57 and 120 secured a phenomenal 6-1 victory over the Chinese hopeful.

Wenbo barely got a look in against Hawkins (photo: Getty Images)

Day and Fu to contest Saturday's semi-final

Hawkins will now play either Ryan Day or Marco Fu in Sunday's final. Welshman Day has never won a ranking event but was in excellent form against reigning champion Shaun Murphy. The 2016 winner scored just one point as Day dominated the table with three half centuries in the opening two frames. Murphy struck back as the pair exchanged the next trio of frames, before Day secured his last four spot with a compilation of 79.

Marco Fu overcame a split tip to set up the second semi-final tie with Day. The Hong Kong star stormed into a commanding lead with breaks of 72, 102 and 98 to take a 3-0 lead. King responded with two consecutive frames to give himself hope before a 69 from Fu saw him over the line with a third 4-2 scoreline of the quarter-finals.