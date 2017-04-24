Mark Selby cruises past deflated Xiao Guodong

Selby is beginning to find his best form (photo: VCG/Getty Images)

Reigning World Champion Mark Selby cruised past Xiao Guodong in double quick time as he qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championships in comfortable fashion. He was quickly followed into the next round by Barry Hawkins who eased past Graeme Dott with the same 13-6 scoreline to set up a last-eight tie with Stephen Maguire.

Selby makes his first century of the tournament

After a morning without any snooker, Monday's afternoon session was over quicker than expected as Selby and Hawkins reached top gear to beat their respective opponents. Selby finished his contest just before Hawkins, limiting opponent Xiao Guodong to just 30 points in three frames as the World number 44 ran out of steam.

Guodong had given himself hope of an upset when he won the final two frames of the second session to reduce the deficit to four frames, yet Selby soon found his range as he produced his first century break of the tournament with a 101. The Chinese youngster had a chance in the second frame of the session, only for Selby to thwart him with a 73 break. He then wrapped up the contest with a comfortable 60.

Guodong's exit reduces China's interest from six initial players to just one left standing (Photo: VCG/Getty Images)

The Hawk soars high

Hawkins followed suit on the opposite side of the Crucible, taking just over an hour to see off former World Champion Graeme Dott. After also holding a 10-6 overnight advantage, Hawkins won the first frame before producing an excellent 98 to go within one of a quarter-final spot. Dott fought hard in the nineteenth frame but it was not enough as Hawkins ensured an early finish to Monday afternoon's play.

With Hawkins' last eight opponent Stephen Maguire also ending his contest early, it leaves just one game to complete on Monday evening. Neil Robertson and Marco Fu conclude their epic clash that is locked at 8-8 with the winner set to take on Selby in the quarters which begin on Tuesday.