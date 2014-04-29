Untapable Draws Post 13 For The Kentucky Oaks

A field of 13 horses will comprise Friday's Kentucky Oaks led by the 4 to 5 favorite Untapable. The field of 13 Fillies will be going 1 1/8 miles on dirt and racing for a $1 million purse. Untapable drew post 13 and was established as the heavy favorite after her dominating performances this spring in the Grade 3 Rachel Alexandra and the Grade 2 Fair Grounds Oaks. The second choice on the money line is #7 Fashion Plate who was established at odds of 6-1. She won both the Grade 1 Las Virgenes and Grade 1 Santa Anita Oaks this spring.

Here is the full field for the 140th Kentucky Oaks (Courtesy of Churchill Downs Media):

The posts that have the most wins in the Kentucky Oaks since 1930 are #4 (17.6%), #5 (15.5%), #1 (14.1%), and #6 (12.7%). Post #13 has not had a winner since 1930, however, only 13 fillies have started from post 13. The entire Kentucky Oaks fact sheet can be found here.

The 140th Kentucky Oaks will be on Friday, May 2 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The Kentucky Oaks is the 11th race on a 12 race card and is slated to go off at approximately 5:45 PM Eastern Time. The race can be seen live on NBC Sports Network.