Royal Ascot: Day 4 Recap

Albany Stakes (Group 3)

The first race on Royal Ascot's Friday card was the Group 3 Albany Stakes for 2 year old fillies. A field of 21 fillies went six furlongs on the good-to-firm turf course.

American invader Sunset Glow set the pace for trainer Wesley Ward and jockey Victor Espinoza. Patience Alexander was close in tow along with Osaila, Appleberry, and Secret Lightning. With a furlong left to run, Cursory Glance made her way up the field and took over from Sunset Glow while Patience Alexander also made her run. Cursory Glance put away her foes to win by two lengths at 14-1 with Sunset Glow hanging on for second place by a neck at odds of 7-1. Patience Alexander was third as the co-favorite at 9-2.

Cursory Glance was ridden by Andrea Atzeni and is trained by Roger Varian. Cursory Glance completed the six furlongs in 1:13.58.

The official order of finish was Cursory Glance, Sunset Glow, Patience Alexander, Malabar, Osaila, Peace and War, Bitter Lake, Effusive, Sexy Legs, Appleberry, Bond's Girl, Secret Liaison, Bazzana, Gilded Lace, Secret Lightning, York Express, Showcard, Elite Gardens, Expensive Date, Gold Waltz, and Fujiano.

Lady Gemini, Ocean Crystal, and Sleepy Dust were non-runners.

Wolferton Handicap (Listed)

Race two on the day was the Wolferton Handicap for 4 year olds and upward. A field of 13 horses went 10 furlongs on the good-to-firm turf course.

Sennockian Star went to the lead early on with Saxo Jack contesting the pace. Bold Sniper and Hall of Mirrors were up close with Contributer, Cafe Society, and Rebellious Guest near the back of the field. In the final furlong, Contributer came on to battle Bold Sniper in the final furlong with Contributer getting the upper hand in the last furlong and winning at 9-1. Bold Sniper missed by half a length as the 2-1 favorite. Cafe Society came from far back to grab third place at 6-1 over Sennockian Star.

Contributer is trained by Ed Dunlop and was ridden to victory by George Baker. Contributer completed the 10 furlongs in 2:04.98.

The final order of finish was Contributer, Bold Sniper, Cafe Society, Sennockian Star, Hall of Mirrors, Energizer, Dick Doughtywylie, Boomshackerlacker, Rebellious Guest, Wigmore Hall, Edu Querido, First Mohican, and Sexo Jack. Just The Judge, Baltic Knight, and Fattsota were non-runners.

King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

Race three was the Group 2 King Edward VII Stakes for three year olds. A field of nine went 12 furlongs on the good-to-firm turf course.

Eagle Top came from the back of the field to top the field and did it impressively. Eagle Top won the race by 3 1/2 lengths at odds of 12-1. Adelaide went off as the 6-5 favorite but was no match for Eagle Top. Adelaide was close early and lead with two furlongs left, but lost the lead with about a furlong remaining. Scotland made a decent run to grab third but was 2 1/4 lengths behind Adelaide at odds of 25-1.

Eagle Top was ridden by William Buick and is trained by John Gosden. The final running time for the race was 2:27.98.

The order of finish was Eagle Top, Adelaide, Scotland, Snow Sky, Bunker, Miner's Lamp, Odeon, Dylan Mouth, and Seagull Star. Western Hymn was a non-runner.

Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

The fourth race of the day was the Group 1 Coronation Stakes for 3 year old fillies. 12 fillies went one mile on the good-to-firm turf course.

Rizeena took a tracking trip behind the leaders to score at odds of 11-2. She took the lead with a furlong to go and was never threatened winning by three quarters of a length. Lesstalk In Paris was held up during the race and only began to run in the final furlong. She was never going to catch the winner, but got up by a head to capture second place at 15-2. Euro Charline also tracked the leaders but did not have much room until the final furlong. She managed to find room and founder herself a head short of second place at odds of 16-1.

American based horse Rosalind stumbled at the start and unseated her rider Kieren Fallon. Fallon would not ride the remainder of the card. Rosalind was reportedly okay as well.

Rizeena is trained by Clive Brittain and was ridden by Ryan Moore. The running time for the one mile race was 1:40.73.

The final order of finish was Rizeena, Lesstalk In Paris, Euro Charline, My Titania, Sandiva, Tapestry, J Wonder, Radiator, Lightning Thunder, Kiyoshi, Lucky Kristale, and Rosalind.

Queen's Vase (Listed)

Race five on the Royal Ascot card was the Queen's Vase. The race was for 3 year olds at two miles on the good-to-firm turf course. 10 runners took part in the race.

It was a close finish between fast closing Century and Hartnell as they hit the wire, but Hartnell got the wire in time after hanging badly in the stretch. Hartnell won by a neck at odds of 7-2 over the O'Brien duo's Century, who was 5-1. The top two did come together in the stretch, but the stewards did not buy the argument that the bump cost Century the victory. Marzocco was up close throughout but had nothing in the final furlong to match the top two. Marzocco finished third as the 11-8 favorite, a length and three quarters behind Century.

Mark Johnston trains Hartnell while Joe Fanning rode the three year old colt to victory. The running time was 3:24.73 for the two mile race.

The official order of finish was Hartnell, Century, Marzocco, Big Orange, Montaly, Hatsaway, Gold Approach, Loving Your work, Anglo Irish, and God's Speed. Min Alemarat and The Corsican were non-runners.

Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap)

The final race on Friday's card was the Buckingham Palace Stakes for 3 year olds and upward. 28 horses ran the seven furlong distance on the good-to-firm turf course.

Louis The Pious was held up before getting up to the lead with a furlong to run and kept on to win by three quarters of a length at 33-1. Horsted Keynes made a bold run from last place to grab second at odds of 8-1. Watchable was another three quarters of a length back in third after starting in the rear of the field. Watchable got up over Bronze Angel by a short head at 14-1.

Louis The Pious is trained by David O'Meara and was ridden by Silvestre de Sousa. O'Meara also trained the third place finisher Watchable. The final running time for the seven furlongs was 1:26.85.

The official order of finish was Louis The Pious, Horsted Keynes, Watchable, Bronze Angel, Jack's Revenge, Santefisio, Intransigent, Georgian Bay, Russian Realm, Pastoral Player, Deauville Prince, Secret Art, Hillbilly Boy, Zanetto, Tamayuz Star, Blessington, Sir Reginald, Blaine, Mabait, One Word More, Bubbly Bellini, Brae Hill, Heaven's Guest, Rene Mathis, Excellent Guest, Mezzotint, Jammy Guest, and Fort Knox. Askaud was a non-runner.

The Royal Ascot meet concludes on Saturday.