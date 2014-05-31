Belmont Stakes Update, May 31: Workouts Galore

With only one week until the 146th Belmont Stakes, six horses completed their final workout for the Triple Crown deciding race. California Chrome, Tonalist, and Social Inclusion worked at Belmont Park. Samraat worked at Aqueduct while Medal Count and General a Rod completed their workouts at Churchill Downs.

The day started with Peter Pan Stakes winner Tonalist working five furlongs in 1:00.14. He was the fastest at the five furlong distance but was only one of two horses to work at the distance.

California Chrome was up next and according to the clockers at Belmont Park he went very well. As the only horse who worked at four furlongs, California Chrome ended up going in a final time of 47.61. According to David Grening of the Daily Racing Form, he galloped out five furlongs in 59.59, six furlongs in 1:12.61, seven furlongs in 1:26.34, and a mile in 1:40.92. The workout can be seen below.