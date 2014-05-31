Belmont Stakes Update, May 31: Workouts Galore

With only one week until the 146th Belmont Stakes, six horses completed their final workout for the Triple Crown deciding race. California Chrome, Tonalist, and Social Inclusion worked at Belmont Park. Samraat worked at Aqueduct while Medal Count and General a Rod completed their workouts at Churchill Downs.

The day started with Peter Pan Stakes winner Tonalist working five furlongs in 1:00.14. He was the fastest at the five furlong distance but was only one of two horses to work at the distance.

California Chrome was up next and according to the clockers at Belmont Park he went very well. As the only horse who worked at four furlongs, California Chrome ended up going in a final time of 47.61. According to David Grening of the Daily Racing Form, he galloped out five furlongs in 59.59, six furlongs in 1:12.61, seven furlongs in 1:26.34, and a mile in 1:40.92. The workout can be seen below.

The final workout at Belmont was by Social Inclusion who went three furlongs in 33.55 which was the fastest of seven horses at the distance. He was clocked by Mike Welsch of the Daily Racing Form at four furlongs in 45.13, five furlongs in 57.57, six furlongs in 1:10.93, and seven furlongs in 1:24.96. Social Inclusion will be entered in either the Woody Stephens on the Belmont undercard or the Belmont Stakes.

Over at Aqueduct Samraat worked one mile in 1:47.55 for trainer Richard Violette. According to Mike Welsch, Samraat got the first six furlongs in 1:22.94 before getting the last quarter of a mile in 24.49. The foundation should be there for Samraat to get the 12 furlong distance after back-to-back one mile workouts. He previously trained one mile on May 25 at Belmont with a finishing time of 1:41.28.

Churchill Downs also had two Belmont Stakes contenders work out on Saturday morning. Medal Count went six furlongs for trainer Dale Romans and was timed in 1:10.60. That was the fastest time at the distance out of eight horses. Medal Count finished 8th in the Kentucky Derby.

At the Churchill Downs Training Track General a Rod went five furlongs in 1:00.20 which was the fastest of 10 horses. After the workout co-owner Jack Wolf said General a Rod would be headed to the Belmont Stakes. General a Rod finished 11th in the Kentucky Derby and finished 4th in the Preakness after a troubled trip.

For Sunday, Ride On Curlin is expected to breeze in the morning in his final workout for the Belmont Stakes.

There is now a field of 13 horses possible for the Belmont Stakes.

California Chrome

Commanding Curve

Commissioner

General a Rod

Kid Cruz

Matterhorn

Matuszak

Medal Count

Ride On Curlin

Samraat

Social Inclusion

Tonalist

Wicked Strong