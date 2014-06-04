2014 Belmont Stakes: California Chrome Draws Post 2

After several weeks of fluctuating, the Belmont Stakes field was finalized on Wednesday morning. A field of 11, including Triple Crown hopeful California Chrome, will run in the 146th Belmont Stakes on Saturday. California Chrome drew post number 2 and was installed as the 3-5 morning line favorite.

The 11 horses will be running 1 1/2 miles on the main track for $1.5 million in the Grade 1 event for 3-year-olds. The field from the rail out is Medal Count, California Chrome, Matterhorn, Commanding Curve, Ride On Curlin, Matuszak, Samraat, Commissioner, Wicked Strong, General a Rod, and Tonalist.

California Chrome is attempting to become the first horse since Affirmed in 1978 to win the Triple Crown. If California Chrome wins, he would be the 12th Triple Crown winner in history. Chrome is the 13th horse since 1978 to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown. Four of those 13 horses finished 2nd, while another four finished 3rd.

The final entries did not include Social Inclusion who opted for the Woody Stephens Stakes on the undercard of Belmont day, nor does it include Kid Cruz who opted for the Easy Goer Stakes also on the Belmont undercard.

The Belmont Stakes will take place as the 11th race of a 13 race card on Saturday. Post time is scheduled for 6:52 PM Eastern Time and can be seen live on NBC.

The Belmont Stakes is part of a larger card that will have 10 stakes races, with nine of those stakes having a graded status. First post on Belmont Day is at 11:35 AM Eastern Time on Saturday. Be sure to join us at VAVEL USA as we will have coverage all day long from Belmont Park leading up to the Belmont Stakes.