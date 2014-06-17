Royal Ascot: Day 1 Recap

Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

The Royal Ascot meet kicked off with the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes. It was a race at 1 mile on Turf for 4 year olds and upward with a field of 10 in the starting gate. The turf was rated as good.

Mull of Killough took the lead early and was quickly pressed by Ansgar. Right behind them was Verrazano was held up midpack while Toronado was behind him. With a quarter of a mile remaining Anodin took the lead before Toronado and Verrazano soon took over. Toronado took the lead with one furlong left and held on by 3/4 of a length over Verrazano. It was another 1 1/4 lengths back to Anodin in 3rd.

The final order of finish was Toronado, Verrazano, Anodin, Tullius, Producer, Soft Falling Rain, Glory Awaits, Mull of Killough, Side Glance, and Ansgar.

Toronado went off as the 4-5 favorite. He is trained by Richard Hannon and was ridden by Richard Hughes. The final time for the one mile was 1:37.73.

Coventry Stakes (Group 2)

The second race of the Day was the Group 2 Coventry Stakes. A field of 15 two year olds started in this race at 6 furlongs on the Turf. The turf course was listed as good.

Justice Good took the lead early on with The Wow Signal right off his flank. Favorite War Envoy was kept near the rear of the field with Kool Kompany and Cappella Sansevero.

In the final furlong The Wow Signal took over to win by 1 3/4 lengths over Cappella Sansevero who came from the back of the field to grab second place. Jungle Cat finished 3rd by a short head with Justice Good weakening to 4th place.

The final order of finish was The Wow Signal, Cappella Sansevero, Jungle Cat, Justice Good, Kodi Bear, Angelic Lord, Dr No, Adaay, War Envoy, Bossy Guest, Cock of the North, Kool Kompany, Kasb, Portamento, and Case Statement. Prophesize was a non-starter in the race.

The Wow Signal is trained by John Quinn and was ridden by Frankie Dettori. He went off at odds 5-1 with a final running time of 1:12.99 for the 6 furlongs.

King's Stand Stakes (Group 1)

The third race at Ascot was the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes for 3 year olds and upward. A field of 16 horses went postward for the 5 furlong turf sprint. The turf course was listed as good for this race as well.

Sole Power, who went off at 5-1, came with a run from dead last that included weaving in and out of traffic before he got up to win the King's Stand Stakes by 1 1/4 lengths over Stepper Point who was 50-1. Stepper Point ran well to hold on for 2nd place after setting the pace for most of the race. Hot Streak was a neck behind Stepper Point and finished 3rd as the 3-1 favorite

For Sole Power, it was his second consecutive win in the King's Stand Stakes. He is trained by Edward Lynam and was ridden by Richard Hughes. He ran the 5 furlongs in 58.95.

St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1)

The fourth race of the day was the Group 1 St James's Palace Stakes for 3 year olds. A compact field of seven went to the starting gate at 1 mile on the turf course that was listed as good.

Night of Thunder went to the lead at the start and was soon tracked by Yuften with Outstrip and Toormore right behind Yuften. 8 to 11 favorite Kingman got away 6th early on and stayed near the back of the pack.

The race stayed the same until the final quarter of a mile as the pace quickened. Night of Thunder kept staying on and Kingman made his run in the stretch. Kingman overtook Night of Thunder in the final furlong who stayed on well to keep 2nd over Outstrip. Kingman won by 2 1/4 lengths over Night of Thunder.

The official order of finish was Kingman, Night of Thunder, Outstrip, War Command, Yuften, Toormore, and Prince of All.

Kingman is trained by John Gosden and ridden by James Doyle. He covered the one mile on turf in 1:39.06.

Ascot Stakes (Handicap)

The fifth race was the Ascot Stakes for four year olds and upwards going 2 1/2 miles on turf. A field of 19 horses went postward on the good turf course.

Domination won the Handicap after sitting near the back of the field early on. He got a clear run about 2 furlongs out and soon quickened to the lead. Another Cocktail grabbed 2nd with over a quarter of a mile remaining before falling back to 2nd with just over a furlong left. He managed to regain 2nd in the final striders over Sizzler. Sizzler had managed to get to the lead in the final two furlongs but was unable to hold on for better than 3rd.

Domination won by 2 1/2 lengths over Another Cocktail who finished 2nd by a head. Sizzler finished third by 2 1/4 lengths over Sohar.

The final order of finish was Domination, Another Cocktail, Sizzler, Sohar, Perfect Heart, Ray Ward, Lieutenant Miller, Suraj, Brockwell, Plinth, Ballinderry Boy, Villa Royale, Gabrial's King, Body Language, Agreement, Waterclock, Sardinia, Asbaab, and Sir Graham Wade. Cullentry Royal was a non-starter.

Domination was ridden by Fran Berry and is trained by Charles Byrnes.

Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)

The last race on the opening day of Ascot was the Windsor Castle Stakes for 2 year olds. 24 horses went five furlongs on the good turf course.

Hootenanny scored a convincing gate-to-wire for the American connections of trainer Wesley Ward and jockey Victor Espinoza. He won by 3 1/2 lengths over Union Rose who chased the winner throughout but held on to 2nd by a neck over Mubtaghaa.

The official order of finish was Hootenanny, Union Rose, Mubtaghaa, Sarista, Haxby, Cotal Glory, Roudee, Fuwairt, Among Angels, Commander Patten, Denzille Lane, Midterm Break, Harry Hurricane, Majestic Hero, Mind of Madness, Four Seasons, Merdon Castle, Casterbridge, Goring, Biting Bullets, Prince Bonnaire, Flyball, Boann, and Bwana. Somedaysrdiamonds was a non-starter.

Hootenanny went off as the 7-2 favorite with Union Rose going off at 100-1!! Mubtaghaa was 3rd at 7-1.