Royal Ascot: Day 1 Recap
Toronado winning the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes (SportingLife)

Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

 

The Royal Ascot meet kicked off with the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes. It was a race at 1 mile on Turf for 4 year olds and upward with a field of 10 in the starting gate. The turf was rated as good.

Mull of Killough took the lead early and was quickly pressed by Ansgar. Right behind them was Verrazano was held up midpack while Toronado was behind him. With a quarter of a mile remaining Anodin took the lead before Toronado and Verrazano soon took over. Toronado took the lead with one furlong left and held on by 3/4 of a length over Verrazano. It was another 1 1/4 lengths back to Anodin in 3rd.

The final order of finish was Toronado, Verrazano, Anodin, Tullius, Producer, Soft Falling Rain, Glory Awaits, Mull of Killough, Side Glance, and Ansgar.

Toronado went off as the 4-5 favorite. He is trained by Richard Hannon and was ridden by Richard Hughes. The final time for the one mile was 1:37.73.