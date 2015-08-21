Ronda Rousey Set To Face Holly Holm January 2nd At UFC 195

Well, it’s that time again to spark up the “too green” comments as the general public feels that the UFC is once again feeding another opponent to the champion. It was announced on “Good Morning America” by Ronda Rousey that she will face Holly Holm, not Miesha Tate, this January 2nd at UFC 195. The early morning announcement has already caused quite a stir on social media as many feel Holly has no shot at being competitive in this bout. So then the question beckons as to why would the UFC place another fighter with little experience in the title picture? There are a few advantages Holly has over Ronda’s former opponents but will that be enough to bring down the champ? As of now, everyone says no.

“The Preacher’s Daughter” Holly Holm is one of the most decorated strikers Rousey will ever faced. Ronda says this is her “greatest challenge to date” but one would be quick to point out that has been said before and falls more into the realm of promoter talk. Vanity wise, this is a fight that has all the offering for a great match up between two extraordinary looking women that could appease some and once again bring new eyes to the sport and the mythos surrounding Ronda Rousey. One thing that should be considered more than the look of Holm is her height and reach advantage. She is slightly taller than Ronda and has the boxing and kickboxing experience to give the champ some issues if she uses her range proficiently. Another thing to consider is unlike the Bethe Correia fight, these two athletes seem to have respect for each other so emotions should not be running too high leading into January’s event. With all that being said, in the eyes of many, it’s already a forgone conclusion that Holly has no chance to compete with Ronda and the predictions of a quick finish are already being discussed.

The combat sports audience is very familiar with the comparison of Ronda and former boxing champion Mike Tyson. So while it’s unfair to say, it seems as if the spectacle of the champ is becoming a bigger story than who she is actually fighting. To say that there is some sort of sideshow theory being placed in front of our eyes, maybe far fetched but there is an argument to be made. If the women’s bantamweight division is as thin as most presume then why does there not seem to be any effort to sign any new fighters to the roster? There is a legitimate case to be made that someone like Tonya Evinger, the Invicta FC bantamweight champion, is more deserving of a title shot than Holm. So why can’t the UFC brass see this? We all fall subject to the fact that this is the best organization in the world so if they place the next contender in front of our eyes and say she is the one then we must accept it at it’s word. How long that will hold up for fight fans will only go as long as a true test for Ronda is finally presented; Holly Holm just maybe that test and on January 2nd we will all find out. As for Miesha Tate who has been on quite a roll as of late, she will either have to take a fight or find some other outlet to keep her busy as she sits and plays the waiting game. This makes the time perfect for a new all woman Ultimate Fighter season to be presented with Tate as a possible coach against someone else in the top tier; that maybe being Cat Zingano. That’s a rematch that many would accept and another way to sort out the strange yet intriguing women’s bantamweight division.