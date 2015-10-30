VAVEL USA Daily Sports World Preview: October 30th, 2015

MLB

Matchup of the Day - Kansas City Royals - New York Mets

Queens, NY - 8:07 PM EST - TV: Fox

Yordano Ventura - Noah Syndergaard

​The Kansas City Royals hold a solid 2-0 lead in the World Series, and the New York Mets are scrambling to get back on track for Game 3. Through their tremendous team effort, the Royals look almost unbeatable right now, but the Amazin' Mets still have a marvelous pitching staff that can lead the team back into the series. Noah Syndergaard, nicknamed Thor, will pitch this game for New York, while Yordano Ventura will continue his hot stretch for KC. Expect another highly entertaining game here.

NBA

Matchup of the Day - Golden State Warriors - Houston Rockets

Houston, Texas - 9:30 PM EST - TV: ESPN

​The defending NBA Champions from Golden State, led by reigning MVP Stephen Curry, will tussle with a team that will likely be their primary competition for the crown in the Western Conference. Houston's home crowd will be rocking as James Harden, and his beard, will undoubtedly rip and roar. Neither team has changed very much since last season, meaning that both are very tightly glued together. Kevin McHale has a fun team to watch as big man Dwight Howard and feisty point guard Patrick Beverley put on a show. Golden State, however, is a juggernaut with shooters on every part of the floor like Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala.

Other NBA:

Utah Jazz - Philadelphia 76ers, 7:00 PM EST, ROOT

Miami Heat - Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:00 PM EST, ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder - Orlando Magic, 7:00 PM EST, FSOK

Chicago Bulls - Detroit Pistons, 7:30 PM EST, CSNC

Toronto Raptors - Boston Celtics, 7:30 PM EST, CSNE

Washington Wizards - Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 PM EST, FSWI

Charlotte Hornets - Atlanta Hawks, 8:00 PM EST, FSSE

Brooklyn Nets - San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 PM EST, YES

Minnesota Timberwolves - Denver Nuggets, 9:00 PM EST, ALT

Los Angeles Lakers - Sacramento Kings, 10:00 PM EST, TWSN

Portland Trail Blazers - Phoenix Suns, 10:30 PM EST, FSAZ

NHL

Matchup of the Day - Chicago Blackhawks - Minnesota Wild

St. Paul, Minnesota - 8:00 PM EST - TV : CSNC, FSN

Right in the thick of things in the beginning of the hockey season, these two squads meet up, continuing a heated rivalry. The two met in the playoffs this past year, and they will hit the ice once again in the Xcel Energy Center. Zach Parise has been lights out for the Wild to start this year, while the defending champion Blackhawks have the uber-talented yet personally troubled Patrick Kane on fire. Chicago may have the goaltending upperhand as Corey Crawford looks sensational to start the season. Nonetheless, this will be a tight game for all three periods, not one to miss.

Other NHL:

Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres, 7:00 PM EST, CSN MSGB

Toronto Maple Leafs at NY Rangers, 7:00 PM EST, MSG

Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, 7:00 PM EST, FSOH CSNB

Colorado Avalanche at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:00 PM EST, ALT2 FSS

Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 PM EST, FSDE+

Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers, 7:30 PM EST, NESN FSFL

Montreal Canadiens at Calgary Flames, 9:00 PM EST, RDS

Vancouver Canucks at Arizona Coyotes, 10:00 PM EST, FSAZ+

Tennis

Matchup of the Day - Garbiñe Muguruza - Petra Kvitova

Singapore - 2:00 AM EST- TV: Tennis Channel

Second-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza will finish her round-robin run against lefties against fourth-seeded Petra Kvitova. This matchup will be a display of sheer power with both women offering punishing groundstrokes and tremendous serves. Only one scenario will see Muguruza knocked out of the WTA Finals and that is if she loses in straights, Kerber wins in straights, and her win-loss percentage in games puts her third in the group. If you enjoy sheer power from the baseline, this matchup is the one for you.

Other Tennis:

2015 Women's WTA Finals

ATP Swiss Indoors Basel

ATP Valencia

Other Games And Events

College Football

Louisville - Wake Forest, 7:00 PM EST, ESPN2

East Carolina - Connecticut, 7:00 PM EST, ESPNU

Louisiana Tech - Rice, 8:00 PM EST, FOXS1

Wyoming - Utah State, 10:15 PM EST, ESPN2

NHRA

NHRA Toyota Nationals

Boxing

Tony Thompson vs. Malik Scott, The Venue at UCF, Bounce TV

Haskell Rhodes - Sergey Lipinets, The Venue at UCF, Bounce TV