What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz Podcast #20

Our panelists this week are Kevin Holden, Erik Condia, and Mitch Vomhof. Come along with us as we play games about the Kentucky Derby horses and the Vegas odds about certain things happening in the sports world. A new twist is added to our Name 5 Panelist Showdown this week which makes for an interesting time.

If you want to play our games on-air, you can email the show at [email protected] or visit our website at wtssportsquiz.com. You can also listen to the show LIVE on Sundays from 2:30-3:30 PM Central on Spreaker.com.