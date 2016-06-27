What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz Podcast #25

What's the Score? The Sports News Quiz celebrates our 25th episode in show history. Not only do we try out a new studio, but Game Master Scheibe returns to the show after several weeks off. Our panel this week includes Ian DeMarse, Michael Cyr, and Grant Coppersmith.

Our games this week feature topics around this past week's news, including, but not limited too: The NBA Finals, The NBA Draft, Copa America, The Olympics, and much more!

If you ever want to become a contestant on What's the Score, visit our website, wtssportsquiz.com, or visit our Facebook and Twitter pages and click on the pinned post at the top of each page to sign-up today!