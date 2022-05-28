Highlights and best moments: Giro d’Italia 2022 Stage 21 in Verona (CRI)
12:23 PM4 days ago

11:38 AM4 days ago

🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall ranking

This is how the overall classification of this Giro d'Italia 2022 was:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jai Hindley (Australia / Bora Hansgrohe) 86h 31'14''
2 Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / INEOS Grenadiers) +01'18''
3 Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) +03'24''
4 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan) +09'02''
5 Pello Bilbao Lopez (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) +09'14''
6 Jan Hirt (Czech Republic / Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) +09'28''
7 Emanuel Buchmann (Germany / Bora Hansgrohe) +13'19''
8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy / Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) +17'29''
9 Hugh John Carthy (Great Britain / EF Education - EasyPost) +17'54''
10 Juan Pedro López (Spain / Trek-Segrafedo) +18'40''
11:18 AM4 days ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 21

This is how the positions were in stage 21:
Top 10 de la etapa
Pos. Corredor (País / Equipo) Tiempo
1 Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Team BikeExchange) 22'24"
2 Thymen Arensman  (Netherlands / Team DSM) + 00'23"
3 Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands / Alpecin Fenix) + 00'40"
4 Bauke Mollema (Netherlands / Trek Segafredo) + 01'08"
5 Ben Tulett (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'12"
6 Mauro Schmid (Switzerland / Quick - Step Alpha Vinyl) + 01'17"
7 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark / EF Education - EasyPost) + 01'18"
8 Tobias Foss (Norway / Jumbo Visma) + 01'19"
9 Michael Hepburn (Australia / Team BikeExchange) + 01'24"
10 Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'24"
11:13 AM4 days ago

🏆 Jai Hindley is the new Giro d'Italia champion!

The Australian rider of the Bora Hansgrohe team scores and only lost seven seconds to Carapaz to be crowned CHAMPION OF THE GIRO D'ITALIA 2022!
11:10 AM4 days ago

Richard Carapaz arrives

The Olympic champion scored 23'48" to finish tenth in the stage. Jai Hindley, who will become the Giro d'Italia champion if nothing extraordinary happens, is still to arrive.
11:01 AM4 days ago

Pello Bilbao arrives

The Spaniard clocked 24'14" at the finish line.
10:52 AM4 days ago

Jai Hindley starts

The wearer of the maglia rosa starts the time trial. Last 17 kilometers for him to shout champion.
10:47 AM4 days ago

Richard Carapaz starts

The Ecuadorian begins his test.
10:46 AM4 days ago

Alejandro Valverde arrives

The Spaniard said goodbye to his last Giro d'Italia with a time of 25'41".
10:37 AM4 days ago

Pello Bilbao starts

The Spanish rider of Bahrain Victorious leaves for the time trial.
10:35 AM4 days ago

Thymen Arensman arrives

22'47" marks the DSM rider, who remains in partial second place.
10:34 AM4 days ago

Thymen Arensman, close

The Dutch rider of the Team DSM was 14 seconds behind Sobrero at the intermediate point.
10:28 AM4 days ago

Gijs Leemreize arrives

24'12" marks the Dutchman from Jumbo Visma.
10:26 AM4 days ago

The top 10 are starting the time trial

Hugh John Carty and Juan Pedro Lopez have already left.
10:23 AM4 days ago

Best time at the midpoint

Matteo Sobrero has set, with 14'23", the best time at the intermediate point so far.
10:14 AM4 days ago

The best colombian for now

Harold Tejada is so far the best of the Colombians in the stage, with a time of 24'29", 02'05" behind Matteo Sobrero.
10:00 AM4 days ago

Mathieu van der Poel arrives

The Alpecin Fenx rider finishes his participation in the Giro d'Italia with a time trial time of 23'04", which is good enough for a partial second place.
9:55 AM4 days ago

Pascal Eenkhoorn arrives

The Dutch Jumbo Visma rider clocked a time of 24'52".
9:50 AM4 days ago

Top 5 now

  1. Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange) - 22'24"
  2. Mauro Schmid (Quick Step) - a 01'17"
  3. Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF - EasyPost) - a 01'18"
  4. Michael Hepburn (BikeExchange) - a 01'24"
  5. Edoardo Affini (Jumbo Visma)  a 01'30"
9:45 AM4 days ago

Carreer status now

So far, 78 riders have crossed the finish line. The best time so far has been set by Matteo Sobrero of Team BikeExchange with 22'24".

9:40 AM4 days ago

Welcome back!

We are now ready to bring to you the actions of stage 21, the last stage of this Giro d'Italia 2022, which takes place in an individual time trial.
9:35 AM4 days ago

9:25 AM4 days ago

What time is Stage 21 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia?

This is the start time for Stage 21 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia on May 28th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:30 AM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on DirecTV
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DirecTV
Chile: 9:30 AM on DirecTV
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV and DirecTV
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DirecTV
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DirecTV
Peru: 8:30 AM on DirecTV
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DirecTV

9:20 AM4 days ago

Jersey wearers

💗 Leader: Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe)

💜 Points: Arnaud Démare (Groupama FDJ)

💙 Mountain: Koen Bouwman (Jumbo Visma)

🤍 Youth: Juan Pedro López (Trek Segafredo)

9:15 AM4 days ago

Verona

Origin: there is more than one theory about the name of the city. The most reliable is that the name Verona comes from the union of three ancient words, meaning: The city of the Veneto region on the river.

Relations between Rome and Verona began around the 3rd century BC, when centuries of great splendor began during which Verona, a Roman city, was rebuilt within the loop of the Adige River. Its important ford was replaced by two bridges, Ponte Pietra and Ponte Postumio. During Roman times, Verona was a political and commercial seat of great importance, the magnificent traces of which are still visible today. An interesting, though lesser known, aspect of the city are the ancient walls, many parts of which are still preserved in excellent condition. In 1136 AD Verona became a full-fledged municipality.

The city is also known because it was the land and crossroads of great poets and artists. Among the most famous: Shakespeare, who set the tragedy of the two lovers Romeo and Juliet within the walls of Verona; Dante Alighieri, who lived many years of his life in exile in Verona as a guest of the Cangrande family; and Paolo Caliari, known as Veronese, a great painter of the Renaissance period.

9:10 AM4 days ago

Stage route

Time trial on the Circuito delle Torricelle (of the World Championships) in counterclockwise direction. First part on straight and very wide lanes. Then 4.5 km uphill at 5% with some "steps" and a narrower roadway than the first part. Delivery in Torricella Massimiliana with intermediate time. Then 4 km of descent on roads like those of the ascent. Last 3 km through the streets of the city with some right-angle bends. Arrival in Piazza Bra and the Arena of Verona.

Last kilometers on wide and straight streets of the city. Final timing in Piazza Bra before entering the Arena. Final straight of 150 m, 6.5 m wide, asphalt surface.

9:05 AM4 days ago

9:00 AM4 days ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 20

This is how the positions were in stage 20:
Top 10 of the stage
Pos.Rider (Country / Team)Time
1Alessandro Covi (Italy / UAE Team Emirates)04h 46'34"
2Domen Novak (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)+ 00'33"
3Giulio Ciccone (Italy / Trek Segafredo)+ 00'37"
4Antonio Pedrero (Spain / Movistar)+ 01'36"
5Thymen Arensman (Netherlands / Team DSM)+ 01'50"
6Jai Hindley (Australia / Bora Hansgrohe)+ 02'30"
7Gjis Leemreize (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma)+ 03'04"
8Hugh Carthy (Great Britain / EF - EasyPost)+ 03'19"
9Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)+ 03'19"
10Lennard Kämna (Germany / Bora Hangrohe)+ 03'39"
8:55 AM4 days ago

Stage 20 summary

Alessandro Covi won a titanic stage after attacking almost 50 kilometers from the finish. Jai Hindley took advantage of Richard Carapaz's bad day and overtook him to become the new leader of the general classification and take 1'25" from him.
8:50 AM4 days ago

