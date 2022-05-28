Highlights and best moments: Giro d’Italia 2022 Stage 21 in Verona (CRI)

ADVERTISEMENT
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jai Hindley (Australia / Bora Hansgrohe)
|86h 31'14''
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+01'18''
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+03'24''
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+09'02''
|5
|Pello Bilbao Lopez (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+09'14''
|6
|Jan Hirt (Czech Republic / Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)
|+09'28''
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Germany / Bora Hansgrohe)
|+13'19''
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy / Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)
|+17'29''
|9
|Hugh John Carthy (Great Britain / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+17'54''
|10
|Juan Pedro López (Spain / Trek-Segrafedo)
|+18'40''
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 21
|Top 10 de la etapa
|Pos.
|Corredor (País / Equipo)
|Tiempo
|1
|Matteo Sobrero (Italy / Team BikeExchange)
|22'24"
|2
|Thymen Arensman (Netherlands / Team DSM)
|+ 00'23"
|3
|Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands / Alpecin Fenix)
|+ 00'40"
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Netherlands / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 01'08"
|5
|Ben Tulett (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'12"
|6
|Mauro Schmid (Switzerland / Quick - Step Alpha Vinyl)
|+ 01'17"
|7
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 01'18"
|8
|Tobias Foss (Norway / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 01'19"
|9
|Michael Hepburn (Australia / Team BikeExchange)
|+ 01'24"
|10
|Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'24"
🏆 Jai Hindley is the new Giro d'Italia champion!
Richard Carapaz arrives
Pello Bilbao arrives
Jai Hindley starts
Richard Carapaz starts
Alejandro Valverde arrives
Pello Bilbao starts
Thymen Arensman arrives
Thymen Arensman, close
Gijs Leemreize arrives
The top 10 are starting the time trial
Best time at the midpoint
The best colombian for now
Mathieu van der Poel arrives
Pascal Eenkhoorn arrives
Top 5 now
- Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange) - 22'24"
- Mauro Schmid (Quick Step) - a 01'17"
- Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF - EasyPost) - a 01'18"
- Michael Hepburn (BikeExchange) - a 01'24"
- Edoardo Affini (Jumbo Visma) a 01'30"
Carreer status now
So far, 78 riders have crossed the finish line. The best time so far has been set by Matteo Sobrero of Team BikeExchange with 22'24".
Welcome back!
Tune in here the Stage 21 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia Stream!
How to watch 2022 Giro d'Italia Stage 21 Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 21 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia?
Argentina: 10:30 AM on DirecTV
Bolivia: 9:30 AM on DirecTV
Brazil: 10:30 AM on DirecTV
Chile: 9:30 AM on DirecTV
Colombia: 8:30 AM on Caracol TV and DirecTV
Ecuador: 8:30 AM on DirecTV
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on beIN Sports
Spain: 3:30 PM on Eurosport and GCN
Mexico: 8:30 AM
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on DirecTV
Peru: 8:30 AM on DirecTV
Uruguay: 10:30 AM on DirecTV
Jersey wearers
💜 Points: Arnaud Démare (Groupama FDJ)
💙 Mountain: Koen Bouwman (Jumbo Visma)
🤍 Youth: Juan Pedro López (Trek Segafredo)
Verona
Relations between Rome and Verona began around the 3rd century BC, when centuries of great splendor began during which Verona, a Roman city, was rebuilt within the loop of the Adige River. Its important ford was replaced by two bridges, Ponte Pietra and Ponte Postumio. During Roman times, Verona was a political and commercial seat of great importance, the magnificent traces of which are still visible today. An interesting, though lesser known, aspect of the city are the ancient walls, many parts of which are still preserved in excellent condition. In 1136 AD Verona became a full-fledged municipality.
The city is also known because it was the land and crossroads of great poets and artists. Among the most famous: Shakespeare, who set the tragedy of the two lovers Romeo and Juliet within the walls of Verona; Dante Alighieri, who lived many years of his life in exile in Verona as a guest of the Cangrande family; and Paolo Caliari, known as Veronese, a great painter of the Renaissance period.
Stage route
Last kilometers on wide and straight streets of the city. Final timing in Piazza Bra before entering the Arena. Final straight of 150 m, 6.5 m wide, asphalt surface.
🔟💗 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jai Hindley (Australia / Bora Hansgrohe)
|86h 07'19''
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecuador / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+01'25''
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+01'51''
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Italy / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+07'57''
|5
|Pello Bilbao Lopez (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+08'55''
|6
|Jan Hirt (Czech Republic / Intermarché-Wnaty-Gobert)
|+09'07''
|7
|Emanuel Buchmann (Germany / Bora Hansgrohe)
|+11'18''
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Italy / Intermarché-Wnaty-Gobert)
|+16'04''
|9
|Juan Pedro López (Spain / Trek-Segrafedo)
|+17'29''
|10
|High John Carthy (Great Britain / EF Education)
|+17'56''
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 20
|Top 10 of the stage
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Alessandro Covi (Italy / UAE Team Emirates)
|04h 46'34"
|2
|Domen Novak (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'33"
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Italy / Trek Segafredo)
|+ 00'37"
|4
|Antonio Pedrero (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 01'36"
|5
|Thymen Arensman (Netherlands / Team DSM)
|+ 01'50"
|6
|Jai Hindley (Australia / Bora Hansgrohe)
|+ 02'30"
|7
|Gjis Leemreize (Netherlands / Jumbo Visma)
|+ 03'04"
|8
|Hugh Carthy (Great Britain / EF - EasyPost)
|+ 03'19"
|9
|Mikel Landa (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 03'19"
|10
|Lennard Kämna (Germany / Bora Hangrohe)
|+ 03'39"
