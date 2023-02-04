Colombia vs Mexico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Caribbean Series

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch Colombia vs Mexico live?
If you want to watch the match on TV, it will be broadcasted on ESPN Deportes.
If you prefer to watch it LIVE online, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option.
Chencho faces his former team
Reynaldo Rodríguez, who played the end of the season with Vaqueros in the Colombian League, where he was the MVP of the final series, could not play the Caribbean Series with the Colombian team, so he was called up by the Mexican team for the Caribbean classic.
Rodríguez will be a lethal weapon for the Manitoba team against the team from Sinú.
Lopez, Acuna and Marriaga, stand out with the lumber
The Vaqueros' players, Francisco Acuña and Jesús Marriaga have been standing out with their lumber, both with an average of .750 and occupy the first place in batting percentage in the SDC.
Meanwhile, for the Cañeros, Irving López is the other player with a .750 average in the SDC.
This is how the third day of the SDC 2023 will be played
First, Panama faces Curacao. In the second round, Puerto Rico faces Dominican Republic. Then, Colombia takes on Mexico. And at the end of the day, the local team Venezuela plays against Cuba.
White to dark cane cutters
After a great start defeating the favored Dominican Republic, the Cañeros were surprised by the Curacao team, who defeated them 2-1.
Mexico, with a 1-1 record against Colombia, is looking to keep a positive record in the series.
Caribbean Series in detail
Results of the 2nd day
Panama defeated Colombia by six runs to five. In the second hour, the Dominican Republic defeated Cuba by three runs to one. In the third inning, Curacao defeated Mexico by a score of two runs to one.
In the closing game, Puerto Rico faced Venezuela.
Vaqueros look for their second win
The blue jockeys are looking for their second victory, after their first success against Puerto Rico, the loss against Panama complicates their chances of qualifying. To get back on track, a win against Mexico would not go amiss.
Day 3 of the Caribbean Series
The Vaqueros de Monteria lost to Panama on the second day, and play this Saturday against the powerful Mexican novena.
The Cañeros defeated the Dominican Republic and lost on the second day to Curacao.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Vaqueros de Monteria (Colombia) vs Cañeros de Los Mochis (Mexico) live stream, corresponding to Game 2 of the Caribbean Series 2021.
The game will take place at Estadio La Rinconada in Caracas, Venezuela at 1:00 pm.
live lineups, as well as the latest information from La Rinconada Stadium. Don't miss any detail of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.