Israel vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 World Baseball Classic Match
Image: VAVEL

How to watch Israel vs Puerto Rico Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Israel vs Puerto Rico match live on TV, your options are: FOX Sports and FOX Deportes.

What time is Israel vs Puerto Rico match for 2023 World Baseball Classic?

This is the start time of the game Israel vs Puerto Rico of March 13th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Brazil: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on FOX Sports, FOX Deportes
Spain: 1:00 AM (14 de marzo)
Mexico: 6:00 PM on Imagen Televisión
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Peru: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on DirecTV Sports, Inter/ByM Sport, Venevision, IVC, Simple TV

Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico debuted in style at the World Baseball Classic. The Puerto Rican team defeated Nicaragua 9-1 and stomped hard, sending a message to its other rivals, to make clear its favoritism to fight for the title, which has been elusive in the last two editions.

Israel

Israel is making its first appearance in this year's World Baseball Classic. The team is looking to give a great performance again, after it surprised in the 2017 edition by finishing in sixth place.

Standings - Group D

  1. Puerto Rico | 1 W | 0 L | 1.000 PCT |
  2. Venezuela | 1 W | 0 L | 1.000 PCT |
  3. Israel | - | - | - | - |
  4. Dominican Republic | 0 W | 1 L | .000 PCT |
  5. Nicaragua | 0 W | 1 L | .000 PCT |
The game will be played at LoanDepot Park

The Israel vs Puerto Rico game will be played at LoanDepot Park, located in the city of Miami, in the State of Florida, in the United States. This venue, home of the Miami Marlins of the MLB and inaugurated in 2012, has a capacity for 36,742 spectators.
