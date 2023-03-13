Israel vs Puerto Rico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 World Baseball Classic Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Israel vs Puerto Rico match for 2023 World Baseball Classic?
Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Brazil: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on FOX Sports, FOX Deportes
Spain: 1:00 AM (14 de marzo)
Mexico: 6:00 PM on Imagen Televisión
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Peru: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on DirecTV Sports, Inter/ByM Sport, Venevision, IVC, Simple TV
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico debuted in style at the World Baseball Classic. The Puerto Rican team defeated Nicaragua 9-1 and stomped hard, sending a message to its other rivals, to make clear its favoritism to fight for the title, which has been elusive in the last two editions.
Israel
Israel is making its first appearance in this year's World Baseball Classic. The team is looking to give a great performance again, after it surprised in the 2017 edition by finishing in sixth place.
Standings - Group D
- Puerto Rico | 1 W | 0 L | 1.000 PCT |
- Venezuela | 1 W | 0 L | 1.000 PCT |
- Israel | - | - | - | - |
- Dominican Republic | 0 W | 1 L | .000 PCT |
- Nicaragua | 0 W | 1 L | .000 PCT |