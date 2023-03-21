United States vs Japan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream info, Lineups and How to Watch World Baseball Classic

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Japan seeks crown
On the other hand, the Japanese team has 4 titles in the World Baseball Classic and tomorrow Ohtani, who is the best player in the MLB, will try to win his 5th title and continue giving joy to his country, being one of the best in the history of world baseball. This way the two teams reach the final of the World Baseball Classic with one of the most exciting finals in a long time.
United States for one more title
The United States will be looking for one more triumph in the World Baseball Classic, remembering that the Stars and Stripes have 15 titles, so they will be looking for one more in their history tomorrow when they face the always feared team of Japan.
Stay tuned to follow Japan vs United States LIVE and online in the World Baseball Classic
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Japan vs. United States live in the World Baseball Classic Grand Final, as well as the latest information from LoanDepot Park. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
How does Japan arrive?
Japan comes from eliminating Mexico in the last inning in a very heartfelt game that had everything, Mexico gave their best and showed their greatness but it was not enough to defeat an Asian team that is one of the most powerful in the history of baseball, Japan will seek one more title in its history.
Where and how to watch Japan vs USA online and live in the World Baseball Classic 2023
The Japan vs United States game will be televised on Imagen TV.
If you want to watch Japan vs United States in streaming you can watch it through the MLB TV app and the Imagen TV app.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
LoanDepot Park
The Marlins Stadium located in Miami, one of the most beautiful stadiums in the MLB, has a capacity for 36 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on March 5, 2012 being one of the newest in the major leagues, will be the scene for the Japan vs. United States match, one of the most anticipated for what is at stake for both teams, although there is no favorite in this match full of emotion, a game where the title of champion of the World Baseball Classic is disputed.
What time is the Japan vs USA game in the 2023 World Baseball Classic?
This is the kickoff time for the Japan vs United States match on March 21, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Argentina: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Brazil: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Chile: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
USA (ET): 8:00 PM on FOX Sports, FOX Deportes
Spain: 1:00 AM (March 14)
Mexico: 5:00 PM Imagen TV
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Peru: 7:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on DirecTV Sports
Venezuela: 8:00 PM on DirecTV Sports, Inter/ByM Sport, Venevision, IVC, Simple TV
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match, which will undoubtedly be one of the most historic for this tournament.
Background
The record is leaning towards the Mexican team since in the last 4 games the record indicates 3 wins for the Japanese team and one victory for the United States, so the favorite to win the World Baseball Classic is Japan due to its good momentum in the tournament.
How does the United States arrive?
The United States comes from defeating and eliminating Cuba in the semifinals with a score of 14-2, and with a show of home runs, will reach this final with a taste of revenge because it is not the first time they face Japan, they will face an Asian team that comes with all the motivation of the fans and to go with everything to win and nothing to lose.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Japan vs. United States game, corresponding to the Grand Final of the World Baseball Classic. The match will take place at LoanDepot Field, at 5:00 pm.