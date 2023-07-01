Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 1 in Bilbao
Image: VAVEL

10:00 PM35 minutes ago

Tune in here the Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de France Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 1 of the Tour de France 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the course in Bilbao. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.

9:55 PM40 minutes ago

How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 1 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 1 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:50 PMan hour ago

What time is Stage 1 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 1 of the Tour de France on July 1st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

9:45 PMan hour ago

Bilbao

At the turn of the millennium, the largest Basque city established itself as one of the cultural capitals of Spain, its transformation symbolised by the opening of the Guggenheim Museum in 1997. What’s more, the history of Basque and even Spanish cycling was forged within the landscape of industrial Bilbao during the period between 1955 to 1978 when the Vuelta was organised by "El Correo Español del Pueblo Vasco". While it’s taken until the Tour’s 110th edition for the city to make its first appearance on the race map, it has also hosted the Tour of Spain on 37 occasions. Regional riders, such as Alex Aranburu for example, may have seen Marc Soler’s Vuelta coup d’état there as a nod to them, as he ended a Spanish drought last summer that extended to almost two years in the Grand Tours in Bilbao. As a consequence, he added his name to a list of prestigious winners in the city, putting him alongside the likes of René Vietto (1942), Fiorenzo Magni (1955), Roger Rivière (1959), Luis Ocaña (1970), Rik Van Steenbergen (1956) and, more recently, Igor Antón (2011) and Philippe Gilbert (2019).
9:40 PMan hour ago

Route of the stage

First day of this Tour de France, which will have the first mountainous difficulties, and although it is not expected that there will be some blow of authority by the favorites, it will be conducive for the escape to try to achieve the victory and also to have the first carriers of the different jerseys. Start in Bilbao, with passes through the Côte de Laukiz, the Côte de San Juan, both of third category, the Col de Morga of fourth category, the Côte de Vivero of second category and finally the Côte de Pike 10 kilometers from the finish, also in Bilbao. The intermediate sprint is located in Gernika-Lumo with 93.8 kilometers to go to the finish.
9:35 PMan hour ago

Colombians in Tour de France 2023

Five Colombian cyclists in three teams will be present in the 2023 Tour de France.The main attraction is the return of Egan Bernal (INEOS Grenadiers) to the competition, after missing last year's edition following the accident he suffered while training in his country.In addition to wearing number 21, the British team will have Daniel Felipe Martínez, who will wear number 25.

The EF Education EasyPost also has Colombian protagonists, with the participation of Esteban Chaves (44) and Rigoberto Urán (48), who will accompany the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, who will be the team leader.

Finally, there will be Harold Tejada, who will wear the number 198 representing the Astana Qazaqstan team, which will have as leader the Kazakh Aleksey Lutsenko, but has a huge expectation with Mark Cavendish, who will seek in his last Tour de France, to break the record he shares with Eddy Merckx of 34 victories in the competition.

9:30 PMan hour ago

Stages of the Tour de France 2023

Stage number: Day | Departure - Arrival | Type of stage | Distance (km) | Altitude |

1st stage: July 1st | Bilbao – Bilbao | Hilly | 182 | 3238 m |
2nd stage: July 2nd | Vitoria – San Sebastián | Hilly | 208,9 | 2943 m |
3rd stage: July 3rd | Amorebieta-Echano – Bayona | Flat | 193,5 | 2600 m |
4th stage: July 4th | Dax – Nogaro | Flat | 181,8 | 1434 m |
5th stage: July 5th | Pau – Laruns | Mountain | 162,7 | 3659 m |
6th stage: July 6th | Tarbes – Cauterets | Mountain | 144,9 | 3922 m |
7th stage: July 7th | Mont-de-Marsan – Burdeos | Flat | 169,9 | 785 m |
8th stage: July 8th | Libourne – Limoges | Hilly | 200,7 | 1812 m |
9th stage: July 9th | Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat – Puy de Dôme | Mountain | 182,4 | 3494 m |

July 10 | Rest Day |

10th stage: July 11tth | Vulcania – Issoire | Hilly | 167,2 | 3127 m |
11th stage: July 12th | Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins | Flat | 179,8 | 1854 m |
12th stage: July 13th | Roanne – Belleville-en-Beaujolais | Hilly | 168,8 | 3088 m |
13th stage: July 14th | Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier | Mountain | 137,8 | 2410 m |
14th stage: July 15th | Annemasse – Morzine | Mountain | 151,8 | 4281 m |
15th stage: July 16th | Les Gets – Saint-Gervais-les-Bains | Mountain | 179 | 4527 m |

July 17th | Rest Day |

16th stage: July 18th | Passy – Combloux | contrarreloj individual | 22,4 | 638 m |
17th stage: July 19th | Saint-Gervais-les-Bains – Courchevel | Mountain | 165,7 | 5405 m |
18th stage: July 20th | Moûtiers – Bourg-en-Bresse | Hilly | 184,9 | 1211 m |
19th stage: July 21st | Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny | Flat | 172,8 | 1950 m |
20th stage: July 22nd | Belfort – Le Markstein | Mountain | 133,5 | 3484 m |
21st stage: July 23rd | Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Paris | Flat | 115,1 | 598 m

9:25 PMan hour ago

Last 10 champions

The last 10 Tour de France champions have been:

2022: Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark)

2021: Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia)

2020: Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia)

2019: Egan Bernal (Colombia)

2018: Geraint Thomas (Great Britain)

2017: Chris Froome (Great Britain)

2016: Chris Froome (Great Britain)

2015: Chris Froome (Great Britain) 

2014: Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)

2013: Chris Froome (Great Britain)

9:20 PMan hour ago

Current champion

The reigning Tour de France champion is Jonas Vingegaard.The Danish rider, in the service of the Jumbo - Visma team, won the 2022 edition after winning the general classification with a time of 79 hours, 33 minutes and 20 seconds; a lead over Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) who was second at 2 minutes and 43 seconds, and a lead of 7 minutes and 22 seconds over Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) who was third.
9:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de France in Bilbao Live Updates

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
