Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 1 in Bilbao

Tune in here the Stage 1 of the 2023 Tour de France Live Stream!
How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 1 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the Stage 1 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.
What time is Stage 1 of the Tour de France 2023?
This is the start time for Stage 1 of the Tour de France on July 1st, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bilbao
Route of the stage
Colombians in Tour de France 2023
Five Colombian cyclists in three teams will be present in the 2023 Tour de France.The main attraction is the return of Egan Bernal (INEOS Grenadiers) to the competition, after missing last year's edition following the accident he suffered while training in his country.In addition to wearing number 21, the British team will have Daniel Felipe Martínez, who will wear number 25.
The EF Education EasyPost also has Colombian protagonists, with the participation of Esteban Chaves (44) and Rigoberto Urán (48), who will accompany the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, who will be the team leader.
Finally, there will be Harold Tejada, who will wear the number 198 representing the Astana Qazaqstan team, which will have as leader the Kazakh Aleksey Lutsenko, but has a huge expectation with Mark Cavendish, who will seek in his last Tour de France, to break the record he shares with Eddy Merckx of 34 victories in the competition.
Stages of the Tour de France 2023
Stage number: Day | Departure - Arrival | Type of stage | Distance (km) | Altitude |
1st stage: July 1st | Bilbao – Bilbao | Hilly | 182 | 3238 m |
2nd stage: July 2nd | Vitoria – San Sebastián | Hilly | 208,9 | 2943 m |
3rd stage: July 3rd | Amorebieta-Echano – Bayona | Flat | 193,5 | 2600 m |
4th stage: July 4th | Dax – Nogaro | Flat | 181,8 | 1434 m |
5th stage: July 5th | Pau – Laruns | Mountain | 162,7 | 3659 m |
6th stage: July 6th | Tarbes – Cauterets | Mountain | 144,9 | 3922 m |
7th stage: July 7th | Mont-de-Marsan – Burdeos | Flat | 169,9 | 785 m |
8th stage: July 8th | Libourne – Limoges | Hilly | 200,7 | 1812 m |
9th stage: July 9th | Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat – Puy de Dôme | Mountain | 182,4 | 3494 m |
10th stage: July 11tth | Vulcania – Issoire | Hilly | 167,2 | 3127 m |
11th stage: July 12th | Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins | Flat | 179,8 | 1854 m |
12th stage: July 13th | Roanne – Belleville-en-Beaujolais | Hilly | 168,8 | 3088 m |
13th stage: July 14th | Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier | Mountain | 137,8 | 2410 m |
14th stage: July 15th | Annemasse – Morzine | Mountain | 151,8 | 4281 m |
15th stage: July 16th | Les Gets – Saint-Gervais-les-Bains | Mountain | 179 | 4527 m |
July 17th | Rest Day |
16th stage: July 18th | Passy – Combloux | contrarreloj individual | 22,4 | 638 m |
17th stage: July 19th | Saint-Gervais-les-Bains – Courchevel | Mountain | 165,7 | 5405 m |
18th stage: July 20th | Moûtiers – Bourg-en-Bresse | Hilly | 184,9 | 1211 m |
19th stage: July 21st | Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny | Flat | 172,8 | 1950 m |
20th stage: July 22nd | Belfort – Le Markstein | Mountain | 133,5 | 3484 m |
21st stage: July 23rd | Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Paris | Flat | 115,1 | 598 m
Last 10 champions
2022: Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark)
2021: Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia)
2020: Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia)
2019: Egan Bernal (Colombia)
2018: Geraint Thomas (Great Britain)
2017: Chris Froome (Great Britain)
2016: Chris Froome (Great Britain)
2015: Chris Froome (Great Britain)
2014: Vincenzo Nibali (Italy)
2013: Chris Froome (Great Britain)
