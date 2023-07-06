Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: Results and How to Watch Stage 6 between Tarbes and Cauterets-Cambasque
11:00 PM41 minutes ago

10:55 PMan hour ago

10:50 PMan hour ago

What time is Stage 6 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 6 of the Tour de France on July 6th, 2023 in several countries:

10:45 PMan hour ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).

Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education EasyPost).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

10:40 PMan hour ago

Cauterets-Cambasque

In terms of cycling, it was on the heights of the village that the four finishes in Cauterets were decided. However, Tour riders have only climbed the Cambasque plateau once: in 1989, a promising youngster from Pedro Delgado's team named Miguel Induráin signed his first stage victory, one of the few he achieved in the line. The last winner in Cauterets was Rafal Majka who, in 2015, distanced himself from his breakaway companions fifty kilometers earlier on the Tourmalet.

10:35 PMan hour ago

Tarbes

The Tour peloton usually gathers in Tarbes for the starts and in 2009, at the last finish, the winner was Pierrick Fédrigo. Ten years later, the Tour was continuing its route through the Pyrenees and French spectators were not giving up hope of seeing a successor to Bernard Hinault on the Tour's palmarès. With Julian Alaphilippe in yellow, Thibaut Pinot set off from Tarbes to assault the Tourmalet for his most emphatic victory. It promised to be a great battle with Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas...

10:30 PMan hour ago

Route of the stage

The sixth day of the Tour de France keeps the peloton in the Pyrenees and brings a route that can once again shake up the general classification. The riders will start from Tarbes to meet the Côte de Capvern-les-Bains, a third category climb, at the 30th kilometer and after the intermediate sprint in Sarrancolin, three very hard climbs will follow: the first category Col d'Aspin, the minimum Col de Tourmalet and the finish line in Cauterets-Cambasque.
10:25 PMan hour ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
1 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) 22h 15'12"
2 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'47"
3 Giulio Ciccone (Italy / LIDL - Trek) + 01'03"
4 Emanuel Buchmann (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'11"
5 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 01'34"
6 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 01'40"
7 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 01'40"
8 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL - Trek) + 01'56"
9 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'56"
10 David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ) + 01'56"
10:20 PMan hour ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5

This is the top 10 of stage 5:
1 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) 03h 57'07"
2 Giulio Ciccone (Italy / LIDL - Trek) + 00'32"
3 Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën) + 00'32"
4 Emanuel Buchmann (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'32"
5 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'34"
6 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL - Trek) + 01'38"
7 Daniel Martínez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'38"
8 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 01'38"
9 David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ) + 01'38"
10 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'38"
10:15 PMan hour ago

Summary of the previous stage

Jai Hindley took the victory in the sixth stage of the Tour de France, which has already suffered a shake-up in the general classification, with Pogacar not having the legs as usual to resist the first attack of Jonas Vingegaard.
10:10 PM2 hours ago

