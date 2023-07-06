Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: Results and How to Watch Stage 6 between Tarbes and Cauterets-Cambasque

ADVERTISEMENT
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education EasyPost).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Cauterets-Cambasque
In terms of cycling, it was on the heights of the village that the four finishes in Cauterets were decided. However, Tour riders have only climbed the Cambasque plateau once: in 1989, a promising youngster from Pedro Delgado's team named Miguel Induráin signed his first stage victory, one of the few he achieved in the line. The last winner in Cauterets was Rafal Majka who, in 2015, distanced himself from his breakaway companions fifty kilometers earlier on the Tourmalet.
Tarbes
The Tour peloton usually gathers in Tarbes for the starts and in 2009, at the last finish, the winner was Pierrick Fédrigo. Ten years later, the Tour was continuing its route through the Pyrenees and French spectators were not giving up hope of seeing a successor to Bernard Hinault on the Tour's palmarès. With Julian Alaphilippe in yellow, Thibaut Pinot set off from Tarbes to assault the Tourmalet for his most emphatic victory. It promised to be a great battle with Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas...
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|22h 15'12"
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'47"
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Italy / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 01'03"
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'11"
|5
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 01'34"
|6
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 01'40"
|7
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 01'40"
|8
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 01'56"
|9
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'56"
|10
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 01'56"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 5
|Top 10 - Stage 5
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|03h 57'07"
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Italy / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'32"
|3
|Felix Gall (Austria / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'32"
|4
|Emanuel Buchmann (Germany / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'32"
|5
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'34"
|6
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 01'38"
|7
|Daniel Martínez (Colombia / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'38"
|8
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 01'38"
|9
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 01'38"
|10
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'38"