Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: Stage 7 between Mont de Marsan and Bordeaux
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
8:51 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here the Stage 7 of the 2023 Tour de France Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 7 of the Tour de France 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Mont de Marsan and Bordeaux. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
8:46 PM3 hours ago

How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 7 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 7 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:41 PM3 hours ago

What time is Stage 7 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 7 of the Tour de France on July 7th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brasil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
España: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
México: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Perú: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

8:36 PM3 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).

Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

8:31 PM3 hours ago

Bordeaux

In the ranking of loyalty to the Tour, only Paris surpasses the capital of Nouvelle-Aquitaine and could almost compete as the sprint capital, if one considers the track record of the 80 finishes it has hosted since 1903.The great specialists, such as Van Looy, Darrigade, Godefroot, Maertens, Van Poppel, Zabel and Cavendish, on the last visit in 2010, won at the Lexcure velodrome or on the quays.And yet the record for victories in the city is still held by Eddy Merckx, who won four times here, three of them in time trials.
8:26 PM3 hours ago

Mont De Marsan

The Landes prefecture was the scene of two stage starts. The first was in 1960 in the direction of the Pyrenees, won by Roger Rivière in Pau. It was the Frenchman's last victory, just days before the tragic accident that ended his career at the age of 24. In 1971, the peloton set off for Bordeaux from the adopted home town of Luis Ocaña, forced to abandon due to the fall he had suffered a few days earlier. That day, Eddy Merckx had started a breakaway with four fellow riders that allowed him to collect his 17th Tour bunch and add an extra three minutes to the gap between him and his closest rival, Lucien Van Impe.
8:21 PM3 hours ago

Route of the stage

After two supremely explosive days, a relatively calm stage arrives. The peloton will start from Mont-De-Marsan and amidst the tranquility offered by the route to Bordeaux, they will only encounter the Cote de Béguey, as the only mountainous difficulty of the day, with 33 kilometers to go to the finish.
8:16 PM3 hours ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:

Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 26h 10'09"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'25"
3 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'34"
4 Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal / Movistar) + 03'14"
5 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 03'30"
6 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 03'40"
7 David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ) + 04'03"
8 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM) + 04'43"
9 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 04'43"
10 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 05'28"
8:11 PM3 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 6

This is the top 10 of stage 6:
Top 10 - Stage 6
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) 03h 54'27"
2 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'24"
3 Tobias Johannessen (Norway / Uno-X) + 01'22"
4 Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal / Movistar) + 02'06"
5 James Shaw (Great Britain / EF Education - EasyPost) + 02'15"
6 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 02'39"
7 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 02'39"
8 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 02'39"
9 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 03'11"
10 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM) + 03'12"
8:06 PM3 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Tadej Pogacar won the sixth stage in a gallant display against Jonas Vingegaard, who took the leader's jersey after a tremendously explosive day with the climb to the Col de Tourmalet, where he set a new record.
8:01 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 7 of the 2023 Tour de France between Mont de Marsan and Bordeaux Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo