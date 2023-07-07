Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: Stage 7 between Mont de Marsan and Bordeaux

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 7 of the 2023 Tour de France Live Stream!
How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 7 Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Stage 7 of the Tour de France 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brasil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
España: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
México: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Perú: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Bordeaux
Mont De Marsan
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
This is the general classification:
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|26h 10'09"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'25"
|3
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'34"
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal / Movistar)
|+ 03'14"
|5
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 03'30"
|6
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 03'40"
|7
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 04'03"
|8
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM)
|+ 04'43"
|9
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 04'43"
|10
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 05'28"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 6
|Top 10 - Stage 6
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|03h 54'27"
|2
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'24"
|3
|Tobias Johannessen (Norway / Uno-X)
|+ 01'22"
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal / Movistar)
|+ 02'06"
|5
|James Shaw (Great Britain / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 02'15"
|6
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 02'39"
|7
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 02'39"
|8
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 02'39"
|9
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 03'11"
|10
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM)
|+ 03'12"