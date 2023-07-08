Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 8 between Libourne and Limoges
Tune in here the Stage 8 of the 2023 Tour de France Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 8 of the Tour de France 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Libourne and Limoges. Don't miss any details of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 8 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 8 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Stage 8 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 8 of the Tour de France on July 8th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brasil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
España: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
México: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Perú: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).

Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

Limoges

In the sports field, the city is above all marked by the European adventure of Cercle Saint-Pierre, the first French club to win a continental title in 1993 with its basketball players, coached at the time by Richard Dacoury. Thirteen Tour de France finishes have been held here. In addition to the prologue initiated with great fanfare by Eddy Merckx in the 1970 edition (8 stage victories and 18 days in yellow in total), the last visit to the city of the arts of fire in 2016 also knew how to carve a niche in its own way in the annals of cycling history. Marcel Kittel, master of the discipline at the time, won the final sprint by a difference of just 0.0003 seconds, depriving Bryan Coquard of a first stage victory in the Tour.
Libourne

The common history of the Tour and Libourne began in 1957, on the occasion of a time trial in which Jacques Anquetil flew well clear of his rivals before his first final victory in the race two days later. In 1992, the time trial, this time for teams, ended here with the victory of Panasonic, without posing any danger to Pascal Lino, who had begun his career in yellow. It took almost thirty years for the Tour to return to Libourne with a second solo stage victory for Matej Mohoric in the 2021 edition.
Route of the stage

The eighth day of the Tour de France brings another route with relative tranquility. The peloton will start from Libourne and will have to go through the intermediate sprint in Tocane-Sain-Apre, then after 125 kilometers they will face three mountain passes: the Côte de Champs-Romain (third category), the Côte de Masmont and the Côte de Condat-sur-Vienne, both fourth category, before reaching the finish in Limoges, on a 200-kilometer route.
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 26h 10'09"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'25"
3 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'34"
4 Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal / Movistar) + 03'14"
5 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 03'30"
6 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 03'40"
7 David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ) + 04'03"
8 Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM) + 04'43"
9 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 04'43"
10 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 05'28"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 7

This is the top 10 of stage 7:
Top 10 - Stage 6
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink) 03h 46'28"
2 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain / Astana Qazaqstan) + 00'00"
3 Binian Girmay (Eritrea / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'00"
4 Luca Mozzato (Italy / Arkéa - Samsic) + 00'00"
5 Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands / Jayco AlUla) + 00'00"
6 Jordi Meeus (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 00'00"
7 Phil Bauhaus (Germany / Bahrain Victorious) + 00'00"
8 Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis) + 00'00"
9 Alexander Kristoff (Norway / Uno-X) + 00'00"
10 Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL - Trek) + 00'00"
Summary of the previous stage

Jasper Philipsen was at it again and took his third victory in this Tour de France, pulling away at the last moment from Mark Cavendish, who was left with the desire to break the record of victories in the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of Stage 8 of the 2023 Tour de France between Libourne and Limoges Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this stage. We'll be bringing you preview analysis, updates and live news here on VAVEL.
