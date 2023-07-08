Tour de France 2023 Live Updates: How to Watch Stage 8 between Libourne and Limoges

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here the Stage 8 of the 2023 Tour de France Live Stream!
How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 8 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Stage 8 of the Tour de France 2023?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brasil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
España: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
México: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Perú: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Limoges
Libourne
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|26h 10'09"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'25"
|3
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'34"
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Portugal / Movistar)
|+ 03'14"
|5
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 03'30"
|6
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 03'40"
|7
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 04'03"
|8
|Romain Bardet (France / Team DSM)
|+ 04'43"
|9
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 04'43"
|10
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 05'28"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 7
|Top 10 - Stage 6
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Belgium / Alpecin - Deceunink)
|03h 46'28"
|2
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Binian Girmay (Eritrea / Intermarché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Luca Mozzato (Italy / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Netherlands / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Jordi Meeus (Belgium / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 00'00"
|7
|Phil Bauhaus (Germany / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 00'00"
|8
|Bryan Coquard (France / Cofidis)
|+ 00'00"
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Norway / Uno-X)
|+ 00'00"
|10
|Mads Pedersen (Denmark / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'00"