Stage 11, Clermont-Ferrand - Moulins, Tour de France 2023 Live Results Updates
Image: VAVEL

11:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here the Stage 11 of the 2023 Tour de France Live Stream!

In a few moments we will share with you the opening moments of stage 11 of the Tour de France 2023 live, as well as the latest information from the course between Clermont-Ferrand and Moulins.
10:55 PMan hour ago

10:50 PMan hour ago

10:45 PM2 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).

Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

10:40 PM2 hours ago

Moulins

The prefecture of Allier is one of the unpublished stage towns of the 2023 edition, even if its geographical location has attracted the organizers of Paris-Nice on several occasions.Moulins, placed at the start of the program, has of course seen sprint victories, the first time in 1957 by Belgian Julien Schepens and two years later by Italian Vito Favero.Etienne De Wilde joined the club in 1989, thirty years later, and the tradition was respected again with the victory of Irishman Sam Bennett ahead of Caleb Ewan and Fabio Jakobsen.

10:35 PM2 hours ago

Clermont-Ferrand

The history of the city of the tire is closely linked to that of a white giant of rubber, but also to that of the yellow and blue jersey of the rugby players of ASM Clermont Auvergne, twice winners of the Bouclier de Brennus (2010, 2017). In the cycling world, Clermont-Ferrand is associated with Raphaël Géminiani, one of the few riders to have known the happiness of winning in his hometown, at the first finish here in the 1951 edition. Later, the city that would see the birth of Rémi Cavagna was appearing on the map of the Tour more and more as a starting city. The last time was in 2020 for a stage to be won by Soren Kragh Andersen in Lyon.

10:30 PM2 hours ago

Route of the stage

Stage 11 of the Tour de France is somewhat calm.A day that will start in Clermont-Ferrand and that will be full for the sprinters or the breakaway to celebrate at the finish line, located in Moulins. There will be three mountain passes that will surely not affect the classification of this point; both the Côte de Chaptuzat-Haut, as the Côte du Mercuol and the Côte de la Croix Blanche, are classified fourth category.
10:25 PM2 hours ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

This is the general classification:
Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 42h 33'13"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'17"
3 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 02'40"
4 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 04'22"
5 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 04'34"
6 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 04'39"
7 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 04'44"
8 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 05'26"
9 David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ) + 06'01"
10 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 06'45"
10:20 PM2 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 10

This is the top 10 of stage 10:
Top 10 - Stage 10
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) 03h 52'34"
2 Georg Zimmermann (Germany / Intermaché - Circus - Wanty) + 00'00"
3 Ben O'Connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën) + 00'00"
4 Krists Neilands (Latvia / Israel - Premier Tech) + 00'00"
5 Esteban Chaves (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost) + 00'00"
6 Antonio Pedrero (Spain / Movistar) + 00'03"
7 Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL - Trek) + 00'27"
8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / INEOS Grenadiers) + 00'27"
9 Warren Barguil (France / Arkéa - Samsic) + 00'30"
10 Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step) + 00'32"
10:15 PM2 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

This time, the breakaway achieved its goal and got its prize. Pello Bilbao achieved the first Spanish victory in this Tour de France and put Bahrain Victorious to celebrate in the tenth stage, in addition to getting into the top 10 of the general classification, where there were no major changes.
10:10 PM2 hours ago

