Stage 11, Clermont-Ferrand - Moulins, Tour de France 2023 Live Results Updates

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 4:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Moulins
The prefecture of Allier is one of the unpublished stage towns of the 2023 edition, even if its geographical location has attracted the organizers of Paris-Nice on several occasions.Moulins, placed at the start of the program, has of course seen sprint victories, the first time in 1957 by Belgian Julien Schepens and two years later by Italian Vito Favero.Etienne De Wilde joined the club in 1989, thirty years later, and the tradition was respected again with the victory of Irishman Sam Bennett ahead of Caleb Ewan and Fabio Jakobsen.
Clermont-Ferrand
The history of the city of the tire is closely linked to that of a white giant of rubber, but also to that of the yellow and blue jersey of the rugby players of ASM Clermont Auvergne, twice winners of the Bouclier de Brennus (2010, 2017). In the cycling world, Clermont-Ferrand is associated with Raphaël Géminiani, one of the few riders to have known the happiness of winning in his hometown, at the first finish here in the 1951 edition. Later, the city that would see the birth of Rémi Cavagna was appearing on the map of the Tour more and more as a starting city. The last time was in 2020 for a stage to be won by Soren Kragh Andersen in Lyon.
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|42h 33'13"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'17"
|3
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 02'40"
|4
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 04'22"
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 04'34"
|6
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 04'39"
|7
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 04'44"
|8
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 05'26"
|9
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama FDJ)
|+ 06'01"
|10
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 06'45"
|Top 10 - Stage 10
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|03h 52'34"
|2
|Georg Zimmermann (Germany / Intermaché - Circus - Wanty)
|+ 00'00"
|3
|Ben O'Connor (Australia / AG2R Citroën)
|+ 00'00"
|4
|Krists Neilands (Latvia / Israel - Premier Tech)
|+ 00'00"
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Colombia / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 00'00"
|6
|Antonio Pedrero (Spain / Movistar)
|+ 00'03"
|7
|Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark / LIDL - Trek)
|+ 00'27"
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 00'27"
|9
|Warren Barguil (France / Arkéa - Samsic)
|+ 00'30"
|10
|Julian Alaphilippe (France / Soudal Quick - Step)
|+ 00'32"