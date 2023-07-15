Stage 14, Annemasse - Morzine LIVE Results Updates in Tour de France 2023
10:00 PM2 hours ago

9:55 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 14 Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the Stage 14 of the Tour de France 2023 on TV, your options is NBC Sports and TV5 Monde.

9:50 PM3 hours ago

What time is Stage 14 of the Tour de France 2023?

This is the start time for Stage 14 of the Tour de France on July 15th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo

9:45 PM3 hours ago

👕 Jersey wearers

🟡 Leader of the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard (UAE Team Emirates).

🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).

Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost).

Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

9:40 PM3 hours ago

Morzine

The Tour discovered Morzine in 1975 and climbers of all subsequent generations have been able to excel here, from Van Impe to Andy Schleck, via Pantani and Virenque. However, the resort has also become a Colombian land, since Lucho Herrera managed to win here against Hinault in 1985, while in 1988 Fabio Parra finished on the podium of the Tour thanks to his victory in Morzine.It was also in this Haute-Savoie resort that Nairo Quintana claimed one of his first prestigious bouquets in the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2012. The last stage finish in Morzine, in 2016, was won by Ion Izagirre.

9:35 PM3 hours ago

Annemasse

Surrounded by mountains, this town on the Swiss border naturally saw the birth of great mountain specialists, such as Philippe Chevallier, winner of a stage in Pau in 1983. Annemasse's next ambassador in the peloton was Jérôme Coppel, even more effective in the time trials, specifically in 2015 when he harvested a bronze medal at the Richmond World Championships in the United States. Now the brothers Aurélien and Valentin Paret-Peintre are the proud standard bearers of their hometown. In 2004, Annemasse became the starting town for a stage at the end of the Tour won in Lons-le-Saunier by Juan Miguel Mercado.

9:30 PM3 hours ago

Route of the stage

This Saturday's Tour de France will surely bring a shake-up in the general classification. The mountains will be present again, this time on the route between Annemasse and Morzine Les Portes du Soleil. There will be 151 kilometers; the riders will encounter a third category pass at the 18th kilometer. Then there will be three first category climbs to the Col de Cou, the Col de Feu and the Col de la Ramaz. The last climb will be the Col de Joux Plane, classified out of category with bonus, and the finish is located in Portes de Soleil, in Morzine.
9:25 PM3 hours ago

🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking

Así está la clasificación general:

Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Pos. Corredor (Country / Team) Time
1 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) 53h 48'50"
2 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'09"
3 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 02'51"
4 Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 04'48"
5 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 05'03"
6 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 05'04"
7 Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious) + 05'25"
8 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 05'35"
9 David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ) + 06'52"
10 Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma) + 07'11"
9:20 PM3 hours ago

🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 13

This is the top 10 of stage 13:

Top 10 - Stage 13
Pos. Rider (Country / Team) Time
1 Michal Kwiatkowki (Poland / INEOS Grenadiers) 03h 17'33"
2 Maxim van Gils (Belgium / Lotto Dstny) + 00'47"
3 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates) + 00'50"
4 Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma) + 00'54"
5 Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers) + 01'03"
6 Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe) + 01'05"
7 James Shaw (Great Britain / EF Education - EasyPost) + 01'05"
8 Harold Tejada (Colombia / Astana Qazaqstan) + 01'05"
9 Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla) + 01'14"
10 Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates) + 01'18"
9:15 PM3 hours ago

Summary of the previous stage

Michal Kwiatkowski won the Grand Colombier climb and gave INEOS Grenadiers the joy it needed in this Tour de France. Tadej Pogacar burned another cartridge and took a few seconds off Jonas Vingegaard and leaves everything open for the weekend.
9:10 PM3 hours ago

