Stage 14, Annemasse - Morzine LIVE Results Updates in Tour de France 2023

Tune in here the Stage 14 of the 2023 Tour de France Live Stream!
How to watch Tour de France 2023 Stage 14 Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Stage 14 of the Tour de France 2023?
Argentina: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Bolivia: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Brazil: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Chile: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Colombia: 8:00 AM on Caracol TV, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Ecuador: 8:00 AM on Teleamazonas, ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on NBC Sports and TV5 Monde
Spain: 3:00 PM on RTVE and Eurosport
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Peru: 8:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Uruguay: 10:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
Venezuela: 9:00 AM on ESPN, Star +, DSports and DGo
👕 Jersey wearers
🟢 Leader of the points classification: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Deceunink).
⭕ Leader of the mountain classification: Neilson Powless (EF Education - EasyPost).
⚪ Leader of the youth classification: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).
Morzine
The Tour discovered Morzine in 1975 and climbers of all subsequent generations have been able to excel here, from Van Impe to Andy Schleck, via Pantani and Virenque. However, the resort has also become a Colombian land, since Lucho Herrera managed to win here against Hinault in 1985, while in 1988 Fabio Parra finished on the podium of the Tour thanks to his victory in Morzine.It was also in this Haute-Savoie resort that Nairo Quintana claimed one of his first prestigious bouquets in the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2012. The last stage finish in Morzine, in 2016, was won by Ion Izagirre.
Annemasse
Surrounded by mountains, this town on the Swiss border naturally saw the birth of great mountain specialists, such as Philippe Chevallier, winner of a stage in Pau in 1983. Annemasse's next ambassador in the peloton was Jérôme Coppel, even more effective in the time trials, specifically in 2015 when he harvested a bronze medal at the Richmond World Championships in the United States. Now the brothers Aurélien and Valentin Paret-Peintre are the proud standard bearers of their hometown. In 2004, Annemasse became the starting town for a stage at the end of the Tour won in Lons-le-Saunier by Juan Miguel Mercado.
Route of the stage
🔟🟨 Top 10 - Overall Ranking
Así está la clasificación general:
|Top 10 - Overall Ranking
|Pos.
|Corredor (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|53h 48'50"
|2
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'09"
|3
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 02'51"
|4
|Carlos Rodríguez (Spain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 04'48"
|5
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 05'03"
|6
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 05'04"
|7
|Pello Bilbao (Spain / Bahrain Victorious)
|+ 05'25"
|8
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 05'35"
|9
|David Gaudu (France / Groupama - FDJ)
|+ 06'52"
|10
|Sepp Kuss (United States / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 07'11"
🔟🏁 Top 10 - Stage 13
This is the top 10 of stage 13:
|Top 10 - Stage 13
|Pos.
|Rider (Country / Team)
|Time
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowki (Poland / INEOS Grenadiers)
|03h 17'33"
|2
|Maxim van Gils (Belgium / Lotto Dstny)
|+ 00'47"
|3
|Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 00'50"
|4
|Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark / Jumbo - Visma)
|+ 00'54"
|5
|Thomas Pidcock (Great Britain / INEOS Grenadiers)
|+ 01'03"
|6
|Jai Hindley (Australia / BORA - Hansgrohe)
|+ 01'05"
|7
|James Shaw (Great Britain / EF Education - EasyPost)
|+ 01'05"
|8
|Harold Tejada (Colombia / Astana Qazaqstan)
|+ 01'05"
|9
|Simon Yates (Great Britain / Jayco AlUla)
|+ 01'14"
|10
|Adam Yates (Great Britain / UAE Team Emirates)
|+ 01'18"