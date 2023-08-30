South Sudan vs Serbia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FIBA World Cup 2023
Photo: FIBA

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for South Sudan vs Serbia as well as the latest information from the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
What time is the match South Sudan vs Serbia?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 04:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.

Brazil: 04:00 hrs.

Chile: 02:00 hrs.

Colombia: 02:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 02:00 hrs.

Spain: 10:00 hrs.

Mexico: 2:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 3:00 hrs.

Peru: 02:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 03:00 hrs.

Greece: 10:00 hrs. 

Serbia: 9:00 hrs.

Watch out for this player in Serbia

Nikola Milutinov, center who plays for Olympiakos. The 28-year-old has averaged 11.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in this FIBA World 2023. The fourth player with the best average of the World Cup. A 60% shooting percentage, although he has not scored any three-pointers so far.
Watch out for this player in South Sudan

Carlik Jones, who plays in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls. He is the third player in the World Championship with the best scoring average with 28 points, in addition to four assists and 8.5 assists per game. He has totaled 56 games so far in the World Championship and has a 50% three-point shooting percentage.
How does Serbia arrive?

The 2014 world runner-up started the tournament with a 105-63 victory over China. In their preparation they played five friendly matches, winning four of them. They only lost against Italy and it was by 89-88. They are looking for vindication in this world championship after losing in the last edition in the quarterfinals.
How does South Sudan get there?

South Sudan fought against everything in the first match, but finally fell to Puerto Rico in overtime. While in their second match they defeated China by 20 points after 69 to 89. A historic triumph, as they achieved their first victory in a World Championship. They have options to advance to the next round, but they are very complicated. A national team that has played five matches in this preparation where they won three of them. They have qualified for the first time in the history of a World Cup;
Background

This will be the first time that these two teams will meet in history;
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, a pavilion located in the Philippines. It was inaugurated in March 1960 and has a capacity for 16500 spectators.

 

 

Preview of the game

South Sudan and Serbia will face each other in the match corresponding to the third day of the group stage. Both teams are in group B along with Puerto Rico and China.
 
