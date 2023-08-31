New Zealand vs Mexico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch New Zealand vs Mexico Live Score Here
Open quotes!
"We've chosen our squad of 14 based on a lot of different reasons and merits, and we feel this is the best group going forward. It's been tough for sure, but from the start, we knew a couple [of players] wouldn't make the final cut, it is what it is, and everyone here knows how it works."
New Zealand squad
Finn Delany, Telekom Baskets Bonn / NZ Breakers
Flynn Cameron, Melbourne United
Hyrum Harris, Hawkes Bay Hawks / Perth Wildcats
Isaac Fotu, Utsunomiya Brex
Izayah Le'Afa, Wellington Saints / NZ Breakers
Jordan Ngatai, Hawkes Bay Hawks
Reuben Te Rangi, Auckland Tuatara / SE Melbourne Phoenix
Sam Timmins, Otago Nuggets/Sydney Kings
Shea Ili, Melbourne United
Taylor Britt, Canterbury Rams
Tohi Smith-Milner, Wellington Saints/Adelaide 36ers
Walter Brown, Canterbury Rams / Tasmânia Jackjumpers
Yannick Wetzell, ALBA Berlim
How do you get to New Zealand?
NEW ZEALAND
Mexico squad
Jorge Gutierrez (Libertadores of Querétaro, Mexico)
Moises Andriassi (Mexico City Captains, G-League)
Ivan Montano (Silversmiths from Fresnillo, Mexico)
Francisco Cruz (Manisa, Turkey)
Orlando Mendez (Mexico City Captains, G-League)
Juan Reyna (Campbell University, NCAA)
Esteban Roacho (Paris Junior College, NCAA)
Gabriel Giron Jr. (Libertadores de Querétaro, Mexico)
Gael Bonilla (Mexico City Captains, G-League)
Victor Valdes (Zentro Basket, Spain)
Fabian Jaimes (Athens Sports Association, Argentina)
Hector Hernandez (Libertadores of Querétaro, Mexico)
Jonatan Machado (Astros de Jalisco, Mexico)
Raul Olalde (Fuerza Regia, Mexico)
Jorge Camacho (Dorados de Chihuahua, Mexico)
Juan Camargo (Northwest College, NCAA)
Israel Gutierrez (Dorados de Chihuahua, Mexico)
Joshua Ibarra (Brampton Honey Badgers, Canada)
Daniel Amigo (Libertadores of Querétaro, Mexico)
Jose Estrada (Halcones of Xalapa, Mexico)
Victor Alvarez (Soles de Mexicali, Mexico)
Alejandro Reyna (Halcones de Ciudad Obregon, Mexico)
Irwin Avalos (Libertadores of Querétaro, Mexico)
How does Mexico arrive?
BASKETBALL WORLD CUP
The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.
The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.
The current edition, in 2023, will count on 2023. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.
Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy
Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico
Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand
Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania
Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan
Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela
Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast
Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.
The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3)