New Zealand vs Mexico LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Basketball World Cup

New Zealand vs Mexico: Basketball World Cup
Photo: Disclosure/FIBA

New Zealand vs Mexico match live updates and live commentary.
Open quotes!

"It's been a big week. It's been really good energy in camp, especially from some of the newer guys, they've come in and just put themselves out there and given their absolute best – it's been awesome to see," says Cameron.

"We've chosen our squad of 14 based on a lot of different reasons and merits, and we feel this is the best group going forward. It's been tough for sure, but from the start, we knew a couple [of players] wouldn't make the final cut, it is what it is, and everyone here knows how it works."

New Zealand squad

Dan Fotu, Franklin Bulls/NZ Breakers

Finn Delany, Telekom Baskets Bonn / NZ Breakers

Flynn Cameron, Melbourne United

Hyrum Harris, Hawkes Bay Hawks / Perth Wildcats

Isaac Fotu, Utsunomiya Brex

Izayah Le'Afa, Wellington Saints / NZ Breakers

Jordan Ngatai, Hawkes Bay Hawks

Reuben Te Rangi, Auckland Tuatara / SE Melbourne Phoenix

Sam Timmins, Otago Nuggets/Sydney Kings

Shea Ili, Melbourne United

Taylor Britt, Canterbury Rams

Tohi Smith-Milner, Wellington Saints/Adelaide 36ers

Walter Brown, Canterbury Rams / Tasmânia Jackjumpers

Yannick Wetzell, ALBA Berlim

How do you get to New Zealand?

New Zealand arrives for the game with a victory and two defeats in the three games played. The team defeated Jordan and lost to the USA and Greece.
NEW ZEALAND

Photo: Disclosure/FIBA
Mexico squad

Paul Stoll (Libertadores de Querétaro, Mexico)
Jorge Gutierrez (Libertadores of Querétaro, Mexico)
Moises Andriassi (Mexico City Captains, G-League)
Ivan Montano (Silversmiths from Fresnillo, Mexico)
Francisco Cruz (Manisa, Turkey)
Orlando Mendez (Mexico City Captains, G-League)
Juan Reyna (Campbell University, NCAA)
Esteban Roacho (Paris Junior College, NCAA)
Gabriel Giron Jr. (Libertadores de Querétaro, Mexico)
Gael Bonilla (Mexico City Captains, G-League)
Victor Valdes (Zentro Basket, Spain)
Fabian Jaimes (Athens Sports Association, Argentina)
Hector Hernandez (Libertadores of Querétaro, Mexico)
Jonatan Machado (Astros de Jalisco, Mexico)
Raul Olalde (Fuerza Regia, Mexico)
Jorge Camacho (Dorados de Chihuahua, Mexico)
Juan Camargo (Northwest College, NCAA)
Israel Gutierrez (Dorados de Chihuahua, Mexico)
Joshua Ibarra (Brampton Honey Badgers, Canada)
Daniel Amigo (Libertadores of Querétaro, Mexico)
Jose Estrada (Halcones of Xalapa, Mexico)
Victor Alvarez (Soles de Mexicali, Mexico)
Alejandro Reyna (Halcones de Ciudad Obregon, Mexico)
Irwin Avalos (Libertadores of Querétaro, Mexico)
How does Mexico arrive?

Mexico arrives for the game with three defeats in the three games it played in the World Cup. The team scored a maximum of 72 points in the entire tournament, averaging 95 points conceded.
BASKETBALL WORLD CUP

The Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA Basketball World Cup, is This is an international men's basketball tournament organized by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). Like the Football World Cup, the Basketball World Cup takes place every four years and brings together the best national basketball teams from around the world.

The first Basketball World Cup was held in 1950, and since then it has been one of the most prestigious events in the world of international basketball. Teams such as the United States, the Soviet Union (today Russia), Spain, Australia and Yugoslavia (today independent nations) have been highlighted in the competition ;o over the years.

The United States is remarkably successful at the Basketball World Cup, having won several titles over the years. However, the popularity and participation of NBA players in the Summer Olympics often attract more attention than the Basketball World Cup.

The current edition, in 2023, will count on 2023. with three locations: Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. In the current edition, it has 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four. as happens in the Football World Cup.

Group A: Angola, Dominican Republic, Philippines and Italy

Group B: South Sudan, Serbia, People's Republic of China, and Puerto Rico

Group C: United States, Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand

Group D: Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro, and Lithuania

Group E: Germany, Finland, Australia, and Japan

Group F: Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela

Group G: Brazil, Islamic Republic of Iran, Spain and Ivory Coast

Group H: Canada, Latvia, France, and Lebanon.

The biggest winners of the tournament: United States (5), Brazil (2), Argentina (1), Spain (2) and the former Yugoslavia (5) and Soviet Union (3)

The game will be played at Manila

The New Zealand vs Mexico game will be played at Manila, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
Basketball World Cup: New Zealand vs Mexico

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
