Bucks vs Celtics LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game 2023

What time is Celtics vs Bucks match for NBA Game 2023?
This is the start time of the game Celtics vs Bucks of 22th November in several countries
|
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
November 22, 2023
|
19:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
November 22, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
November 22, 2023
|
19:00
|
|
Brazil
|
November 22, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
Chile
|
November 22, 2023
|
21:00
|
|
Colombia
|
November 22, 2023
|
19:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
November 22, 2023
|
19:00
|
|
Spain
|
November 22, 2023
|
2:00
|
|
Mexico
|
November 22, 2023
|
18:00
|
|
Peru
|
November 22, 2023
|
19:00
|
Keep an eye on this Celtics player:
Jrue Holiday will be the player to watch on the court for the Celtics. Holiday is known for being a versatile and complete player. He excels on both ends of the court. Offensively, he is a good ball handler and has the ability to score, while defensively he is considered one of the best defenders at his position.
Watch out for this Bucks player:
Giannis Antetokounmpo is known for his ball-handling ability, his versatility on both ends of the court, his ability to score in the paint and his ability to block shots. In addition, he has been selected multiple times to the NBA All-Star team and has received numerous awards, including the NBA MVP award in consecutive seasons, so he will be the player to watch in this game.
About the Stadium
TD Garden is located in Boston's West End, near the Charles River. It is part of the sports and entertainment complex known as Boston Garden. Originally opened in 1995 under the name FleetCenter, the arena was renamed TD Garden in 2005 following a partnership with TD Bank. The capacity of the TD Garden varies depending on the type of event. For basketball events, it can hold around 19,600 spectators, while for ice hockey, the capacity is approximately 17,600.
To stay on top of the conference
On the other hand, the Celtics are reigning as they want the NBA Eastern Conference to be the team that remains at the top with a great performance so far this season by adding 11 wins and only two lost games, therefore, is the rival to beat.
Let's talk about the Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks want and dream of becoming the new monarchs for this NBA season, at the moment, they are presented as a solid team in this first phase of the campaign by positioning themselves among the first of the NBA Eastern Conference, also, they have a positive record of 10 wins and 4 losses, which makes the Bucks look like a team with which other rivals in the major basketball leagues will have to be careful.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are back on fire with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest of intensities with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the beginning of this new season, also came the opportunity to lift a new championship such as the NBA-In Season Tournament, so the emotions become more powerful.
Kick-off time
The Celtics vs Bucks match will be played at TD Garden, in Boston, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
