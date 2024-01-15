Bills vs Steelers LIVE Score Updates (7-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
1Q 7:02
(From the shotgun position) J. Allen threw a short pass to the left to D. Knox, who advanced 9 yards for a touchdown. T. Bass' extra-point kick was successful, with R. Ferguson under center and S. Martin holding.
1Q 9:39
D. Edwards was ruled eligible. J. Cook ran right to the PIT 36-yard line, gaining 4 yards before being tackled by M. Walker and M. Fitzpatrick.
1Q 12:48
(Shotgun Mode) M. Rudolph threw a short incomplete pass to the right intended for P. Freiermuth.
1Q 13:10
N. Harris carried the ball following the right guard to the PIT 49-yard line for a 2-yard gain, getting tackled by B. Spector and L. Floyd.
1Q
The game between Bills and Steelers begins, a great game is coming here at VAVEL Mexico.
WHO WILL BE AT HALFTIME?
In the recent past, Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Katy Perry. Eminem and Bruno Mars have paraded under the footlights of this nearly 15-minute-long show. For Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, the chosen artist is Usher, an American singer who is one of the most relevant male representatives of R&B, Dance and Pop, famous for hits such as "Burn", "My Boo" and "Yeah!".
WHICH STADIUM WILL IT BE IN?
Opening in mid-2020 as the second most expensive sports stadium in the world, second only to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Super Bowl LVIII will be held at Allegiant Stadium. This stadium serves as the regular home of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise, although, unfortunately for them, they failed to qualify for the postseason for a chance to seek the title on their home turf.
WHERE WILL THE SUPERBOWL BE?
With a history spanning nearly six decades, the 2024 Super Bowl will mark the 58th edition and, conspicuously, it will be held in a new host city: vibrant Las Vegas, known as Sin City and the Entertainment Capital of the World. In this setting, nightlife, casinos and entertainment will merge to complement a sporting event on the scale of the Super Bowl.
TOUGH BATTLE FOR THE CHAMPIONS
The reigning NFL champions will face a tough contest at Arrowhead Stadium against the Miami Dolphins, a team that comes into the game in a tough spot. In Miami, they have suffered numerous injuries that have resulted in losing the lead in their division and entering the postseason as one of the wild card teams.
THE DRAMA OF THE AFC
In the American Football Conference (AFC), before the last week, four teams had already secured their passage to the next stage. The other three remaining teams competed intensely, culminating in a thrilling resolution in the South division.
The Baltimore Ravens stand out as the league's most outstanding team. Despite their loss with an alternate lineup, they will watch the wild card games from home and go straight into the divisional round.
HOW ARE THE PLAYOFFS PLAYED?
The teams leading in records in their respective Conferences secure a direct berth in the Divisional Round. Currently, in the American Conference, the Baltimore Ravens occupy that position, while in the National Conference it is the San Francisco 49ers.
On the other hand, in the Wild Card Round, the match-ups are determined between the teams ranked 2nd vs. 7th, 3rd vs. 6th and 4th vs. 5th in both Conferences. These matchups will determine which teams will advance to the next phase of the NFL Playoffs.
WHEN ARE THE PLAYOFFS PLAYED?
The Divisional Round will take place on January 20-21, 2024, where the teams that advanced from the Wild Card phase will face off for a spot in the Conference Championships.
The Conference Championships are scheduled for January 28, 2024, and at this stage, the winning teams from the Divisional Round will compete to secure a spot in the larger event.
Finally, the Super Bowl is scheduled for February 11, 2024, where the champions of both conferences will face off in the deciding game for the NFL championship.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait is over on the NFL gridiron, the best plays, the best touchdowns, the best field goals, the best players, the best controversies and the best games of the best league in football.
Tune in here Steelers vs Bills Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Steelers vs Bills match.
What time is Steelers vs Bills match for NFL Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game Steelers vs Bills of 7th January in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
January 14, 2024
|
13:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
January 14, 2024
|
15:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
January 14, 2024
|
13:00
|
|
Brazil
|
January 14, 2024
|
15:00
|
|
Chile
|
January 14, 2024
|
15:00
|
|
Colombia
|
January 14, 2024
|
13:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
January 14, 2024
|
13:00
|
|
Spain
|
January 14, 2024
|
19:00
|
|
Mexico
|
January 14, 2024
|
12:00
|
|
Peru
|
January 14, 2024
|
13:00
|
Watch out for this Steelers player:
T.J. Watt is an American soccer standout who plays outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League (NFL). T.J. Watt played college soccer at the University of Wisconsin, where he excelled as a linebacker and demonstrated his skills as a quarterback catcher. He was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 30th overall selection. Following in the footsteps of his brothers J.J. Watt and Derek Watt, both NFL players, T.J. Watt became a defensive force for the Steelers. Since his arrival in the NFL, T.J. Watt has been a key cog in the Steelers' defense. He has been noted for his ability to pressure the quarterback, his ability to stop the ground game and his overall impact on the defense.
Watch out for this Bills player:
Josh Allen is an American soccer quarterback who plays for the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League (NFL). Allen played college soccer at the University of Wyoming before being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft. Josh Allen is known for his strong arm and ability to make accurate throws over long distances. He is also a mobile quarterback, capable of gaining yards with his legs. Throughout his first few seasons in the NFL, Allen has shown rapid development as a quarterback. He has improved in several aspects of his game, including passing accuracy and decision making.
About the Stadium
Highmark Stadium, located in Orchard Park, New York, is the home stadium of the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League (NFL), with a capacity of 71,608. Initially, the Buffalo Bills played at War Memorial Stadium on Buffalo's East Side, which opened in 1938. Although it met AFL requirements until the 1960s, when the NFL established a 50,000-seat minimum, it proved insufficient. Franchise owner Ralph Wilson explored options in other cities, such as Seattle, which had more modern stadiums. However, with Buffalo's desire to retain the franchise, construction of the new Highmark Stadium was accelerated. The Buffalo Bills' next stadium, which is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2026 and is being designed by the architectural firm Populous, will be one of the most iconic soccer stadiums in the United States. The estimated investment in its construction is around $1.5 billion. Once completed, the new stadium is expected to not only meet modern standards, but also stand out as a significant landmark on the sports stadium scene in the country.
They are looking for a surprise
The Steelers will be looking to surprise in this Wild Card Round game and continue on the road to the Super Bowl with the mission of becoming again the most winning team in the NFL. The Steeler team managed to qualify for the playoffs after the statistics said that they were more likely to lose to the Pittsburgh team in the postseason, however, this game will be a challenge for them to come out on top as they face a team that finished with a better record than the Steelers (10-7), however, the decisive factor is that as visitors they only won 5 times out of 8 opportunities, so the Steelers will have to draw inspiration and increase that record.
Must make the house weigh
After a long NFL campaign, the Bills had no problems in taking the lead of the American Eastern Conference, beating teams like the Dolphins, Jets and Patriots, the latter being a disappointment in this regular season. Now, the Bills must focus on advancing to the Wild Card round after finishing the regular season with a record of 11 wins and 6 losses. Now, the Bills come to this game as favorites for the simple reason that throughout the regular season they were one of the teams that knew how to make their home field stand out with 7 wins and only two losses, taking into account that this game will be played at home, therefore, they will have to prevail as home team.
The best emotions of American soccer
The NFL fields are back on with the best football in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the highest intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to seek to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the playoffs at their peak, the pressure to increase the intensity grows and the obligation to win falls on the shoulders of the roster, who knows the importance of not disappointing their fans who are accompanying them on their way to the NFL Superbowl.
Kick-off time
The Steelers vs Bills match will be played at Highmark Stadium, in New York, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 NFL Match: Steelers vs Bills!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.