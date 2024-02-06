ADVERTISEMENT
The match will be played at LoanDepot Park Stadium.
Schedule, where and how to watch Panama vs Venezuela live online
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
7:30 p.m. in Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras.
21:30 hours in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Cuba and Panama.
11:30 a.m. in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada and Bolivia.
10:30 p.m. in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay.
U.S. schedules
ET: 8:30 pm
CT: 7:30 am
Last lineup of Venezuela
Panama's latest lineup
Statements ninth Venezuela
"I think the most important thing was the hitting and running, we were looking to put the ball in play and not try to hit the home run ball, in this stadium that's how you play, you have to change the ball game, you could see how Mexico made a run and three hits in a row with balls out of the air, and that's the most important thing, thank God my players made the adjustment and we were able to make those runs, because the way we were starting was very difficult, "said the Venezuelan strategist.
Statements ninth Panama
"We are here to compete. The boys are not going to give up. They are warriors with a lot of experience, it is a group that has played a lot and many of them in the Major Leagues", declared the manager of the Federales de Chiriquí.