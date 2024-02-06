ADVERTISEMENT

8:30 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at LoanDepot Park Stadium.

The Panama vs Venezuela game will be played at LoanDepot Park Stadium, located in Miami. The building has a modern architecture with a retractable roof and has been home to the Marlins since 2012, in addition to having a capacity for 36 thousand fans.

8:25 AMan hour ago

Schedule, where and how to watch Panama vs Venezuela live online

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports in Mexico, and on ESPN in Latin America and the United States.
7:30 p.m. in Mexico, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Honduras.
21:30 hours in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Cuba and Panama.
11:30 a.m. in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada and Bolivia.
10:30 p.m. in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay.
U.S. schedules
ET: 8:30 pm
CT: 7:30 am

8:20 AMan hour ago

Last lineup of Venezuela

This was Oswaldo Guillén's lineup against Mexico:

8:15 AM2 hours ago

Panama's latest lineup

This was the lineup that José Mayorga sent against Puerto Rico:

8:10 AM2 hours ago

Statements ninth Venezuela

Ozzie Guillén, manager of the Tiburones de Guaira, spoke about the strategy he had to employ to hurt the Mexican pitching at the LoanDepot Park.

"I think the most important thing was the hitting and running, we were looking to put the ball in play and not try to hit the home run ball, in this stadium that's how you play, you have to change the ball game, you could see how Mexico made a run and three hits in a row with balls out of the air, and that's the most important thing, thank God my players made the adjustment and we were able to make those runs, because the way we were starting was very difficult, "said the Venezuelan strategist.

8:05 AM2 hours ago

Statements ninth Panama

José Mayorga, manager of Panama's ninth team, assured that they will fight every game until the 27th out and warned that they will not be an easy opponent to beat in the Caribbean Series.

"We are here to compete. The boys are not going to give up. They are warriors with a lot of experience, it is a group that has played a lot and many of them in the Major Leagues", declared the manager of the Federales de Chiriquí.

8:00 AM2 hours ago

How does the Venezuelan ninth arrive?

The Venezuelan ninth team comes into this matchup after defeating the Naranjeros de Hermosillo by a final score of 6-2 in Day 4. The Tiburones de la Guaira will be looking to continue with a good pace in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series against the Criollos de Caguas. With this result, Venezuela eliminated Mexico from the tournament and moved into second place in the standings with a record of three wins and one loss.
7:55 AM2 hours ago

How does the Panama novena arrive?

The Panamanian ninth team comes to this duel after defeating Puerto Rico by a final score of 7-9 in Day 4 and earning its ticket to the semifinals of the Miami Caribbean Series 2024. The Federales del Chiriqui will be looking to continue with a good pace in the Miami Caribbean Series 2024 against the Tiburones de Guaira. The team coached by José Mayorga is the leader in the standings with an undefeated streak of 4 games won.
7:50 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live telecast of the game Panama vs Venezuela, corresponding to the fifth game of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series. The game will take place at LoanDepot Park Stadium at 8:30 pm.
