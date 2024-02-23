ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:30 AM26 minutes ago

Follow here Puerto Rico vs Bahamas Live Score

An extremely attractive and evenly matched game against Puerto Rico and Bahamas, two teams that have a great rivalry in recent years and will be looking for a victory this Thursday.

Do not miss a detail of the match Puerto Rico vs Bahamas live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

7:25 AM31 minutes ago

How to watch Puerto Rico vs Bahamas Live in TV channel in USA

 

USA Date: [22, February, 2024]

USA Time: 7:30 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): [N/H]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Courtside 1891]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

7:20 AM36 minutes ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

 

Julio Anaya (Panama), Leonardo Zalazar (Argentina) and Waseem Husainy (Canada).

7:15 AM41 minutes ago

History Puerto Rico vs Bahamas

In the head-to-head of Bahamas vs Puerto Rico, the statistics in the last two games are in favor of the Charm Island team, as in 2020 they won 91-85 in the qualifier of the American continent, while a year later history repeated itself, but this time they defeated their rival 102-97.
7:10 AMan hour ago

How is the Bahamas doing?

The Caribbeans are coming from playing their best tournament in the Pre-Olympic Qualifiers held in Argentina, eliminating none other than the host team with the presence of stars like Eric Gordon and DeAndre Ayton, however, they must face their game against Puerto Rico without these two stars, reason why Tavario Miller, Travis Munnings, Kentwan Smith and Kal Jones have to take the reins and take a step forward to keep the momentum and be able to beat Puerto Rico, an extremely difficult opponent. 

It is worth mentioning that in the AmericanCup 2022 they missed out on qualifying.

7:05 AMan hour ago

How is the Puerto Rico doing?

There is talk that the Puerto Ricans will have new faces, as some of the young players who joined the team will not be in this duel. It seems that coach Nelson Colon wants to see which are the new elements to see who he can count on in the future. In their next game, the risk is not so strong, since they will face the Bahamas, which usually has a mixed roster of veterans and young players, who in the past qualifiers were a difficult opponent for the Puerto Ricans.
7:00 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at theRoberto Clemente Coliseum

The Roberto Clemente Coliseum is a sports and entertainment venue located in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The construction of this venue began in 1970 and was completed in 1973, being inaugurated by a musical group in February of the same year. 

The Coliseo has hosted various events, both sporting (boxing and basketball) and entertainment (exhibitions, circuses and concerts). 

It has also been the home of three basketball teams belonging to the National Superior Basketball League, the main league in Puerto Rico, being used for the finals of their championships. At present, it is the home of the Cangrejeros de Santurce of the BNS.

It is worth mentioning that for several years, it was the largest arena in that country for several years.

6:55 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Americup Qualifiers 2025 match: Puerto Rico vs Bahamas Live Updates!

My name is Marco García and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. 

An extremely attractive and evenly matched game against Puerto Rico and Bahamas, two teams that have a great rivalry in recent years and will be looking for a victory this Thursday.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Marco Antonio Navarro Garcia
Marco Antonio Navarro Garcia
10$
25$
50$
Custom