ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Puerto Rico vs Bahamas Live Score
How to watch Puerto Rico vs Bahamas Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: [22, February, 2024]
USA Time: 7:30 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): [N/H]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Courtside 1891]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Julio Anaya (Panama), Leonardo Zalazar (Argentina) and Waseem Husainy (Canada).
History Puerto Rico vs Bahamas
How is the Bahamas doing?
It is worth mentioning that in the AmericanCup 2022 they missed out on qualifying.
How is the Puerto Rico doing?
The match will be played at theRoberto Clemente Coliseum
The construction of this venue began in 1970 and was completed in 1973, being inaugurated by a musical group in February of the same year.
The Coliseo has hosted various events, both sporting (boxing and basketball) and entertainment (exhibitions, circuses and concerts).
It has also been the home of three basketball teams belonging to the National Superior Basketball League, the main league in Puerto Rico, being used for the finals of their championships. At present, it is the home of the Cangrejeros de Santurce of the BNS.
It is worth mentioning that for several years, it was the largest arena in that country for several years.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Americup Qualifiers 2025 match: Puerto Rico vs Bahamas Live Updates!
An extremely attractive and evenly matched game against Puerto Rico and Bahamas, two teams that have a great rivalry in recent years and will be looking for a victory this Thursday.
Do not miss a detail of the match Puerto Rico vs Bahamas live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.