Stay tuned to follow Colombia vs Venezuela live here
How to watch the Colombia vs Venezuela match live?
If you want to watch the Colombia vs Venezuela match live on TV, your option is DirecTV.
If you want to watch directly on streaming: DGO and Courtside 1891
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option!
What time is the Colombia vs Venezuela match of the FIBA Americup qualifiers?
Argentina: 8:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Courtside 1891
Chile: 8:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Colombia: 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
USA (ET): 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Spain: 12:30 PM on Courtside 1891
Mexico: 7:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Peru: 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 7:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Called - Venezuela
Día de 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐬 🔥🇻🇪 https://t.co/oa8xyRrXCQ pic.twitter.com/PeUGtLRLXG — FVB 🇻🇪🏀 (@FVBbasketball) February 9, 2024
Called - Colombia
🔥 CONVOCADOS 🔥
🇨🇴SELECCIÓN COLOMBIA DE BALONCESTO🇨🇴
📆 22 y 25 de febrero 📆
🆚 Venezuela 🇻🇪
🏆 FIBA AMERICUP 2025 QUALIFIERS pic.twitter.com/0OtV5drMwl — DPB Colombia (@DPB_Colombia) February 9, 2024
Last confrontation
Colombia in Search of Revenge:
With this experience on the court, Colombia continues its path in the Playoffs with determination and dedication, preparing for the challenges ahead in the hope of qualifying for the Americup and leaving the name of their country high in international basketball.
Venezuela delivers a resounding blow to start the tournament
Outstanding on the field, figures such as David Cubillán, Pedro Chourio and especially Michael Carrera, shined with their exceptional performance. Carrera, in particular, emerged as the game's top scorer with a total of 19 points, leading his team to victory with determination and skill.
The Venezuelan team showed impressive cohesion and solidity, making it clear that they are ready to face the challenges that lie ahead on the road to the continental tournament. With this resounding victory, Venezuela advances steadily and emerges as one of the favorites to qualify for the Americup.
The match will be played at the Iván de Bedout Coliseum.
Start of the broadcast
My name is Nicolas Amaya and I will be your host for this match.We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.