In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Colombia vs Venezuela live match, as well as the latest information from the Ivan de Bedout Coliseum.
How to watch the Colombia vs Venezuela match live?

The Colombia vs Venezuela match will not be broadcast live on television.
If you want to watch the Colombia vs Venezuela match live on TV, your option is DirecTV.

If you want to watch directly on streaming: DGO and Courtside 1891

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option!

What time is the Colombia vs Venezuela match of the FIBA Americup qualifiers?

This is the kick-off time for the Colombia vs Venezuela match on February 25, 2024 in several countries:


Argentina: 8:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Courtside 1891
Chile: 8:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Colombia: 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
USA (ET): 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Spain: 12:30 PM on Courtside 1891
Mexico: 7:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Peru: 6:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891
Venezuela: 7:30 PM on DirecTV, DGO and Courtside 1891

Called - Venezuela

Called - Colombia

Last confrontation

Colombia in Search of Revenge:

Colombia's national basketball team faced its Venezuelan counterpart in a match full of action and determination. Although the final score showed an unfavorable result of 60-79, the team masterfully led by its coach showed a game full of intensity and commitment.

With this experience on the court, Colombia continues its path in the Playoffs with determination and dedication, preparing for the challenges ahead in the hope of qualifying for the Americup and leaving the name of their country high in international basketball.

Venezuela delivers a resounding blow to start the tournament

In an exciting start to the Americup 2025 Qualifiers, the Venezuelan national basketball team won with authority against its Colombian rival with a final score of 79-60. In a game dominated from start to finish, the team masterfully led by Daniel Seoane showed an impeccable display of talent and strategy.

Outstanding on the field, figures such as David Cubillán, Pedro Chourio and especially Michael Carrera, shined with their exceptional performance. Carrera, in particular, emerged as the game's top scorer with a total of 19 points, leading his team to victory with determination and skill.

The Venezuelan team showed impressive cohesion and solidity, making it clear that they are ready to face the challenges that lie ahead on the road to the continental tournament. With this resounding victory, Venezuela advances steadily and emerges as one of the favorites to qualify for the Americup.

The match will be played at the Iván de Bedout Coliseum.

The match will be played at the Ivan de Bedout Coliseum, located in Medellin, Colombia. With a capacity for 6,000 spectators, it was inaugurated in 1955.

 

Start of the broadcast

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the FIBA Americup 2024 Qualifying match: Colombia vs Venezuela live!
We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
