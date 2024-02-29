ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Lakers vs Clippers match for NBA Game 2024?
This is the start time of the game Lakers vs Clippers of 28th Fabruary in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
February 28, 2024
|
23:00 ET
|
|
Argentina
|
February 28, 2024
|
00:00
|
|
Bolivia
|
February 28, 2024
|
22:00
|
|
Brazil
|
February 28, 2024
|
00:00
|
|
Chile
|
February 28, 2024
|
00:00
|
|
Colombia
|
February 28, 2024
|
22:00
|
|
Ecuador
|
February 28, 2024
|
22:00
|
|
Spain
|
February 28, 2024
|
5:00
|
|
Mexico
|
February 28, 2024
|
21:00
|
|
Peru
|
February 28, 2024
|
22:00
|
Keep an eye on this Lakers player:
LeBron James was selected as the first pick of the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, he has played for several NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James is known for his versatility and ability to make an impact in all areas of the game. He can score, assist and rebound at an exceptional level. His size, physical strength and agility have made him a unique player in basketball history. LeBron James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and his impact on and off the court has left a lasting mark on the sport.
Watch for this Clippers player:
James Harden was selected third overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder. During his time with the Thunder, he became one of the league's top players and was part of a young and talented core alongside Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. In 2012, he was traded to the Houston Rockets, where he established himself as one of the best scorers in the NBA. With the Rockets, Harden won multiple top scorer titles and was named to the All-Star Game on several occasions. He is known for his ability to score from the perimeter, his exceptional ball handling and his ability to get to the free throw line. Harden has also been praised for his vision and passing skills, making him a versatile player on the court. Now this year, he will look to become a vintage player with the Clippers.
About the Arena
Crypto.com Arena is a versatile complex located in Los Angeles, California (USA), recognized as one of the most contemporary and luxurious venues worldwide, located on Figueroa Avenue. It is known for being the home of two NBA teams, the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, as well as for hosting the prestigious annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Financing for the stadium, which totaled $375 million, was entirely private. Until 2021, the arena's name was tied to one of its sponsors, Staples Inc, a retail chain with more than 2,000 stores worldwide. Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as Staples Center, has a versatile capacity for live events. It can accommodate 20,000 spectators during concerts, 18,997 for basketball games, and 18,118 for ice hockey and indoor soccer events. Notably, approximately two-thirds of the seating is on the lower level, providing an up-close experience for the event.
In addition to being home to NBA teams and music events, Crypto.com Arena has hosted WWE events, including WrestleMania 21 and editions of Summerslam from 2009 to 2014. Its versatility and amenities make it a standout venue for a variety of events and entertainment.
They are on fire
On the other hand, the Clippers are living a completely different reality as they are having a fantastic performance in what corresponds to the NBA regular season, positioning themselves in the top five of the NBA Western Conference and already thinking about being in the future fighting to lift the championship trophy in the league's postseason. So far, the neighboring team from Los Angeles has 26 wins and 14 losses, with a shooting percentage of .650. Likewise, the Clippers have been strong when playing at home, with a record of 17 wins-4 losses. The interesting thing here is that both teams have won most of their victories as visitors, so it will be interesting to see how Lakers and Clippers will face each other on the court, taking into account that according to the stats, either team could win the game.
Still looking to improve their level
The Lakers continue to struggle to reach their peak performance this season. Despite a promising start with some victories and the conquest of the trophy in the NBA-In Season Tournament, the team was expected to maintain its momentum towards the top, given its outstanding performance both individually and collectively. However, the excitement of the championship proved to be short-lived, as the Los Angeles team has experienced a string of consecutive losses that have significantly affected the morale of the group. They currently sit in the middle of the table in the NBA's Western Conference and face the challenge of improving their position by picking up wins to return to the top of the standings. They also come into this matchup with a considerable disadvantage according to the statistics, as so far, only their winning record puts the Lakers above the Warriors.
The best emotions of basketball
The NBA courts are once again lit up with the best basketball in the world, the elite players of this sport return to dispute every ball with the greatest intensity with the goal of adding victories and at the end of the campaign, reach the playoffs to seek to position themselves in the fight to lift the coveted trophy. Likewise, with the In-Season Tournament tournament over, the teams will now have to concentrate on having a great performance for the rest of the campaign if they want to become champions.
Kick-off time
The Clippers vs Lakers match will be played at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
