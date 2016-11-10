AJ Styles retains WWE World Championship in Newcastle

AJ Styles retained his WWE World Championship (Photo: Twitter)

AJ Styles retained his WWE World Championship as the WWE Live tour took over the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Sunday night.

Fans in attendance witnessed all the SmackDown Live titles defended, starting with Dolph Ziggler keeping hold of the Intercontinental Championship after he defeated The Miz.

Becky Lynch saw off Alexa Bliss, Heath Slater and Rhyno put their SmackDown Live Tag Team titles on the line in a Triple Threat match.

The main event of the evening was the star-studded contest between Styles and Ambrose, and what a battle it was.

SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan addressed the crowd before the first match of the evening was contested.

Ziggler defeated The Miz in Newcastle (Photo: Twitter)

Ziggler defends Intercontinental title

Ziggler put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against The Miz, who had Maryse by his side.

A superkick by Ziggler, after The Miz was distracted by Maryse being sent back to the locker-room, saw him retain his title.

The SmackDown Live Tag Team titles were on the line next as Slater and Rhyno took on Breezango and The Usos.

After an action-packed period in the match, Rhyno hit a gore and got the pin-fall on Jay Uso as the former ECW star and Slater retained their titles.

The next match-up was over in under 20 seconds, after Curt Hawkins offered Jack Swagger the opportunity to leave, he was made to regret running his mouth.

Swagger got his opponent in the ankle-lock and the match was over after Hawkins tapped out.

Nikki Bella pinned Carmella for the win (Photo: Twitter)

Nikki Bella and Naomi pick up win

The first Women’s match of the evening followed as Nikki Bella and Naomi took on the tag-team of Carmella and Natalya.

It was arguably the most entertaining match of the night to that point and Nikki hit the rack-attack on Carmella to get the win.

Baron Corbin took on Kalisto next, and despite the best efforts of the high-flyer, the Lone Wolf, Corbin, overpowered and got the pin-fall.

A six-man Tag Team match followed, and got the crowd off their feet when Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper made their way to the ring.

Randy Orton teamed with the pair as they took on American Alpha and Kane.

This was also one of the better matches of the evening, fans witnessed a series of finishing moves, including Orton’s RKO before Kane choke-slammed Harper to get the win.

Hype Bros and Becky Lynch win

The Hype Bros took on The Ascension, who dominated the match for some time after they slammed Mojo into the steel steps before the match got underway.

Mojo finally managed to get into action, and after he caught Viktor in mid-air, Ryder hit a leg-drop from the top rope and got the pin-fall.

The penultimate match of the evening saw Lynch put her SmackDown Live Women’s Championship on the line against Alexa Bliss.

And it was Lynch who picked up the win as she locked in a fierce arm-bar on Bliss, who was forced to submit.

Ambrose lost in the main event against Styles (Photo: Twitter)

Styles retains title against Ambrose

Styles was the first to make his entrance for the main event to a rapturous ovation, and Ambrose followed as the pair battled for the WWE World Championship.

It was a match worthy of any event, and both superstars were putting on a show.

Ambrose hit an elbow drop off the top rope before flying through the middle rope and landing among the crowd.

Styles hit the Styles Clash and the match looked certain to be over, but Ambrose managed to kick out somehow.

AJ tried to escape with his title, but after Ambrose threw the champion back into the ring, it was Styles who capitalised.

The high-flyer rolled Ambrose over and got the pin-fall, but it was Ambrose who had the last laugh after hitting Dirty Deeds after the match was over.

WWE Live will be returning to Newcastle on Friday 12 May 2017.