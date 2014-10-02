Paul George: 'It's Very Possible That I Can Play (This Season)'

For what it is worth, Indiana Pacers superstar Paul George said that he think he has a pretty good chance at making a return to the NBA. Even though there is not a doctor's word, it is good to hear that he may be able to return, if the Pacers can make it beyond the regular season without him.

"It's very possible that I can play (this season)," George said during Pacers Media Day. "I've talked to all the guys and said, 'Man, you guys have to get in the playoffs. That's the best chance I've got of coming back and playing this year.' I've already got it in mind that I could miss this whole year. I'm come to peace with that, but I'd love to be able to come back and play again."

Now do not get overly hopeful, just like the Chicago Bulls two seasons ago. The fans were going crazy for Derrick Rose to return for the second-round series against the Miami Heat. Rose never played.

“Everything happens for a reason,” he said. “It gave me a chance to be in the weight room and spend some time there. I've got to use this as a blessing. It's tough to say you got hurt for a reason, but I honestly think I did. Now everything is starting to come back for me. I'm feeling great. I've been cleared to be in the weight room and work out. That's been keeping me positive and sane.”

Last season, George played 80 games. He averaged 21.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He had a .424 percentage from the field. He became an NBA All-Star for a second straight time. He is the cornerstone of their franchise.