Andrew Wiggins Announces He Will Play For Canada This Summer

Despite being set to end the NBA season in the top two in total minutes played through the entire league, Andrew Wiggins is set to represent Canada this summer.

The Toronto-native confirmed to reporters Wednesday he will join up with the team following the end of his rookie season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have missed out on the playoffs.

The Canadian team is set to take part in both the PAN AM Games in July in Wiggins’ hometown and the FIBA Americas Tournament later in the summer in Mexico. It is still not clear whether Wiggins will play in both tournaments, however.

The team is managed by former NBA star Steve Nash and coached by current Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach Jay Triano, who formerly coached the Toronto Raptors.

Despite the Timberwolves having only won 16 games this season, many believe Wiggins has done enough to earn Rookie of the Year honors. The six-foot-eight small forward/shooting guard has averaged 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal in his first campaign.

Two other Canadian rookies have confirmed they will represent the North at seasons end, Sacramento Kings shooting guard Nik Stauskas and Milwaukee Bucks point guard Tyler Ennis in what is becoming a young and upcoming core of Canadian talent.